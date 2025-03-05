Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zanu-PF Politburo has expelled Central Committee member Blessed Geza from the party with immediate effect, the ruling party's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, has announced.Geza, from Mashonaland West Province, was expelled for attempting to undermine the party and committing acts deemed treasonous against the State.Addressing a press conference at Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, Chinamasa said Geza's disloyalty warranted immediate action to maintain discipline and unity within Zanu-PF.The decision to expel Geza was reached during the party's 381st Ordinary Session of the Politburo in the capital on Wednesday.In addition to Geza, the Politburo also endorsed the expulsion of Gifford Gomwe from Mashonaland West for creating a WhatsApp group that undermined the party.Other notable expulsions included Kudakwashe Gopo from Masvingo Province, accused of disrupting District Co-ordinating Committee meetings and forming a similar WhatsApp group.Gutu East National Assembly member Benjamin Ganyiwa was expelled for attempting to unconstitutionally remove six district chairpersons, fanning factionalism, and holding unauthorised meetings where the President was criticised. As a result, Ganyiwa will be recalled from Parliament, triggering a by-election for his position.Roy Bila, Member of Parliament for Chiredzi North, was exonerated of all charges against him, while Calisto Bangu will face the National Disciplinary Committee to address accusations of undermining the party.In Harare, former Provincial Political Commissar Kudakwashe Damson faced multiple charges, leading to a three-year suspension.Zanu-PF DCC 2 chairman Godwin Gomwe was expelled for factionalism and indiscipline.Another Harare provincial party member, Edson Ringwa, was also expelled from the party for illegally parcelling out stands in Chitungwiza, among other charges.Victor Manungo was expelled for spreading falsehoods and sowing disunity. Chinamasa said Manungo had demonstrated disloyalty through social media, leading the Politburo to expel him.Blessing Kambumu was charged with secretly creating a fake social media account and insubordination. He will remain a card-carrying member but will not hold any position for the next three years.Spencer Mutero was also expelled from the party for administering a social media group that was antagonistic to the party's agenda and ethos."He personally attacked the President and First Secretary of the party on social media in violation of Section 549. He was also found guilty of deliberately disseminating false information to create disharmony within the party. The province recommended that he be suspended for three years, but the Politburo found that this was a serious offence which required expulsion," said Chinamasa.He noted that the actions taken reflect the party's commitment to discipline."It is crucial that we uphold discipline within the party," said Chinamasa.Former Harare provincial Women's League chairperson Ratidzo Mukarati, who is on suspension for fanning factionalism, was demoted to a lesser influential position within the league.Other members will also be notified of their fate in their respective provinces and districts, with party members expected to exercise high levels of discipline in line with the party's ethos and values.Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha announced plans to develop a social media policy to regulate party conduct online.He stressed that any deviation from party values or disciplinary standards will result in expulsion, reinforcing a firm stance against indiscipline.