Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's health sector is grappling with a critical shortage of training infrastructure, particularly in accommodation for student nurses and other healthcare trainees, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Kwidini, revealed during a parliamentary session on Tuesday.Kwidini highlighted the dual challenge facing the country's health sector: a crippling nurse exodus and inadequate training facilities. Responding to questions from legislators, he explained that the lack of sufficient hospital facilities and practical training environments was severely hindering the country's ability to produce qualified healthcare professionals."The current lack of sufficient hospital facilities and practical training environments is hindering the ability to produce qualified healthcare professionals," Kwidini said. "It is true that we are losing a lot of money through training nurses who end up migrating to other countries despite being bonded."Kwidini's comments come amid growing concern over the mass migration of nurses, with many leaving Zimbabwe for better opportunities abroad, particularly in the United Kingdom. Over 3,000 nurses have reportedly left in recent years, seeking improved working conditions and better pay. This mass exodus has placed additional strain on the healthcare system, with public hospitals now relying on inexperienced staff, putting patient health at risk."The mass exodus of experienced nurses has left our public hospitals understaffed, with many institutions now being manned by less experienced nurses, which compromises the quality of healthcare provided to the public," Kwidini said.The situation is further exacerbated by a shortage of essential medicines, caused by years of underfunding in the health sector. This lack of resources is affecting both the training and day-to-day operations of healthcare institutions across the country.Kwidini also addressed the growing challenges in filling vacant nursing posts, particularly in rural and provincial hospitals. "As the responsible ministry, we desire that we have a lot of students taking up nurse training. However, the reality is that student nurses do not have adequate accommodation at provincial hospitals," he said. "For a student nurse to perform well, they need proper and secure accommodation where they can study and rest without facing daily challenges."The Deputy Minister emphasized that the ministry was looking into ways to improve accommodation at provincial hospitals, district hospitals, and other healthcare training institutions. "We want to make sure we have proper facilities for our students so that they can train in an environment conducive to learning and growth."Kwidini also pointed out the severe shortage of other healthcare professionals such as radiographers, laboratory scientists, and pharmacists. He noted that without proper infrastructure, it would be impossible to train these professionals effectively. "For them to be trained, we need proper facilities, especially as some lessons are conducted in the evening and others during the day," he explained.He also warned against the growing reliance on tertiary institutions for nurse training, stating that students would not receive sufficient practical experience at such institutions. "Having nurse training at universities and colleges is not enough. These institutions cannot provide the practical training that students need to be adequately prepared for the realities of working in a hospital environment," Kwidini said.The Deputy Minister's remarks come as Zimbabwe continues to face significant challenges in its healthcare sector, with the shortage of trained professionals and resources impacting the delivery of quality healthcare across the country. Without urgent investment in infrastructure and better working conditions, Zimbabwe's healthcare system may continue to struggle in meeting the needs of its population.