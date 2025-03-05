Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR) has reported an 18.06% decline in gold deliveries, with total deliveries falling to 2,568.2544 kilograms (kgs) last month, compared to 3,134.3456kgs in January. The decline has been attributed to adverse weather conditions and a slow start to the year, according to sources close to the matter.

Small-scale miners contributed the majority of the deliveries, accounting for 1,640.3149kgs, while large-scale miners delivered 927.9395kgs last month.

In an interview with NewsDay Business, Payne Kapfuwa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Young Miners Federation, explained that seasonal rains had a significant impact on small-scale mining operations. "Rains affect small-scale mining because most of our shafts are not properly reinforced. They are not strong enough for miners to go underground safely. This limits production during the rainy season," he said.

Kapfuwa also noted that the beginning of the year typically poses additional challenges due to the holiday season, when many small-scale miners do not have sufficient reserves to purchase essential consumables. "At the beginning of the year, we usually face challenges because we are coming from the holidays. Many small-scale miners do not have reserves to buy the consumables needed to boost efficiency and production," he explained.

Beyond seasonal weather disruptions, economic factors have compounded the difficulties faced by miners. Importing essential mining equipment, chemicals, and other consumables has become increasingly difficult due to high costs and ongoing foreign exchange shortages. The sector's woes are further exacerbated by the recent adjustment of the export retention threshold, which was raised to 70%, up from 75%. This means exporters, including small-scale miners, will have access to even less foreign currency.

"The economic environment hasn't been friendly for small-scale miners. Challenges in bringing in equipment, chemicals, and other consumables have slowed down production," Kapfuwa stated. "If we formalise operations, we can reduce these seasonal and economic challenges."

Kapfuwa emphasized the importance of formalising small-scale mining operations to ensure their long-term growth and sustainability. "It's crucial for ensuring the growth and sustainability of small-scale mining," he said. Many of the challenges faced by small-scale miners, from production disruptions to financial struggles, stem from the informal nature of their operations, making it difficult for them to plan, budget, and sustain their activities effectively.

"By formalising and professionalising their operations, small-scale miners can improve their access to financing, ensure better safety standards, and achieve more consistent production," Kapfuwa added. He also noted that as the year progresses, production typically improves. However, he stressed that for the sector to remain stable, more investment in infrastructure and greater policy support would be needed.

Gold remains Zimbabwe's most important export product, and the country's largest foreign currency earner. As such, the challenges facing the small-scale mining sector could have significant implications for the national economy.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

7 mins ago | 12 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

29 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

30 mins ago | 32 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

32 mins ago | 37 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

32 mins ago | 21 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

33 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

35 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

36 mins ago | 14 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

37 mins ago | 61 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

38 mins ago | 30 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

39 mins ago | 9 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

40 mins ago | 21 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

11 hrs ago | 557 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

11 hrs ago | 360 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

11 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

11 hrs ago | 335 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

12 hrs ago | 227 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

15 hrs ago | 952 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

16 hrs ago | 515 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

16 hrs ago | 702 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

16 hrs ago | 249 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

16 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

16 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

16 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Chamisa in the shadows of political darkness

16 hrs ago | 238 Views

The future of Nelson Chamisa: A strategic retreat or political betrayal?

16 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

17 hrs ago | 177 Views

Matonga acquitted

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

17 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF members jostle for vacant Glen View South seat

17 hrs ago | 88 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

17 hrs ago | 81 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Tendai Biti appeal in US$1 million case

17 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mthwakazi activist appears in court over school protest

17 hrs ago | 102 Views

Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

17 hrs ago | 191 Views

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

05 Mar 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1730 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

05 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 695 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

05 Mar 2025 at 16:29hrs | 765 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

05 Mar 2025 at 16:03hrs | 1602 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

05 Mar 2025 at 15:04hrs | 908 Views