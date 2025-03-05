Latest News Editor's Choice


Nkayi school head under investigation

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has initiated an investigation into Mpumelelo Primary School in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, following a series of complaints from residents regarding maladministration, poor academic performance, and allegations of divisive behavior by the school head, Vongai Masunda.

Parents and guardians have voiced strong concerns against Masunda and her administration, accusing them of making unilateral decisions and of playing the tribal card in school management. These grievances have been compounded by a concerningly low pass rate at the school, which recorded only a 6% pass rate in last year's final examinations.

The community's frustration reached a tipping point when education officials visited the school on Wednesday, in response to media reports highlighting the issues at the institution. Nkayi Community Parliament Speaker Nhlanhla Ncube welcomed the investigation, calling it "long overdue" and emphasizing the importance of addressing the situation, given that children's education was at stake.

"The response befits the gravity of the matter considering that the education of our children is at stake," Ncube said. "The pathetic pass rate, over the years, has arguably produced academic skeletons that have filled our community. We hope that the current investigation is not just a window-dressing show meant to cover up the failure of the school."

Ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro confirmed that the ministry was looking into the matter when contacted for comment. However, when approached for a statement, school head Vongai Masunda declined to comment on the situation.

The problems at the school, which reportedly has an enrollment of over 600 students, were further detailed last week by members of the Nkayi community. Several residents, including the chairperson of the School Development Committee (SDC), Doreen Sunduza, raised concerns about Masunda's management style, which they claimed involved making decisions without consulting stakeholders, such as raising school fees unilaterally.

"There is a lack of consultation with the parents and other stakeholders in important decisions. The head has been raising fees without seeking approval or feedback from the community," Sunduza said.

Mpumelelo Primary School is situated in ward 22 of Nkayi South and serves a wide catchment area, drawing students from nine villages and five feeder primary schools, including Mtshatshane, Katasa, Zenka, Mabayi, and Mdlawuzweni.

The investigation into the administration of Mpumelelo Primary School is expected to shed light on the extent of the issues and determine the next steps for improving the school's management and educational outcomes. Residents remain hopeful that this inquiry will bring about meaningful changes to ensure the quality of education for future generations.

Source - newsday
More on: #Nkayi, #School, #Head

