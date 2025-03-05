Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
The government has announced that the 2024 Premier Soccer League (PSL) reigning champions, Simba Bhora, and runners-up, FC Platinum, will battle it out in this year's prestigious Independence Cup final. In a surprising turn of events, Zimbabwe's most successful and fan-favorite football giants, Highlanders and Dynamos, have failed to secure spots in the invitational competition, marking a significant shift in the football landscape.

The highly anticipated Independence Cup final will take place on April 18, 2024, as part of the nation's 44th Independence Day celebrations. The announcement was made on Tuesday during a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare by Information Minister Jenfan Muswere.

"Simba Bhora and FC Platinum Football clubs, which emerged as the first and second positioned teams in the Premier League, will entertain the crowds during the main Independence Day anniversary celebrations," Muswere said. "Meanwhile, Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos Football Clubs will take the stage during the 2025 Children's Party celebrations."

While the two mining clubs, FC Platinum and Simba Bhora, will grace the Independence Cup, the absence of Dynamos and Highlanders has raised eyebrows. Both clubs, historically known for their large fanbases and track records of success, have fallen short in recent years. Their performances have dwindled, leading to their exclusion from this year's Independence Cup final.

Dynamos, the 2024 Independence Cup champions, had claimed the title after defeating Highlanders 1-0 in a thrilling final at Uhera Stadium, Murambinda B High School. However, despite their triumph just months ago, the club will now find itself on the sidelines as a spectator, unable to defend their title this year.

The emergence of mining clubs like FC Platinum and Simba Bhora has marked a new era in Zimbabwean football, with these teams stepping in to fill the void left by Dynamos and Highlanders. Their consistent performances in the league have earned them their place in the Independence Cup, reflecting a changing dynamic in the country's football scene.

In addition to the football excitement, the 2025 Independence Day celebrations will feature a yet-to-be-announced musical lineup at the traditional overnight gala, set to take place at the Nembudziya Growth Point Open Ground in Gokwe North. The musical event is expected to draw thousands of Zimbabweans, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the day.

As Simba Bhora and FC Platinum prepare for the highly anticipated final, all eyes will be on the Independence Cup as these two teams aim to add to their growing legacies, while Dynamos and Highlanders will have to regroup and plan for the future.

Source - NewZimbabwe
