Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
The Mutare Regional Court has sentenced 50-year-old Zvenyika Gomo to 16 years in prison for attempting to murder his two stepdaughters by setting their house on fire while they were asleep.

Gomo, who was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property, appeared before a local magistrate and was found guilty of both charges. For the attempted murder, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, with two years of the sentence conditionally suspended. He also received a six-year sentence for malicious damage to property, with two years of the sentence set aside, meaning he will effectively serve 12 years behind bars.

The court heard that on June 9, 2024, Gomo broke into the house where his two stepdaughters, aged 11 and 12, were sleeping. He proceeded to sprinkle petrol in the bedroom and set it alight before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, the girls were able to escape the inferno, and neighbors were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause further harm.

While the stepdaughters narrowly avoided death, the fire caused extensive damage, destroying property worth US$4,500 and reducing US$1,500 in cash to ashes. The court determined that Gomo's actions were motivated by ill intentions and ruled them as unlawful.

The prosecution successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt that Gomo's attempt to take the lives of his stepdaughters was premeditated, and the court condemned his actions as heinous. His sentence serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such reckless and violent behavior.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Bedroom, #Kill, #Fire

Comments


Must Read

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

2 mins ago | 0 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

10 mins ago | 19 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

33 mins ago | 40 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

34 mins ago | 25 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

36 mins ago | 44 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

36 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

38 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

39 mins ago | 14 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

40 mins ago | 67 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

40 mins ago | 21 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

41 mins ago | 33 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

42 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

43 mins ago | 9 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

44 mins ago | 23 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

44 mins ago | 12 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

11 hrs ago | 361 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

11 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

12 hrs ago | 337 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

12 hrs ago | 228 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

15 hrs ago | 953 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

16 hrs ago | 515 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

16 hrs ago | 702 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

16 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

16 hrs ago | 249 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

16 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

16 hrs ago | 2148 Views

Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

16 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa in the shadows of political darkness

16 hrs ago | 238 Views

The future of Nelson Chamisa: A strategic retreat or political betrayal?

17 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

17 hrs ago | 179 Views

Matonga acquitted

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

17 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

17 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF members jostle for vacant Glen View South seat

17 hrs ago | 88 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

17 hrs ago | 82 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Tendai Biti appeal in US$1 million case

17 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mthwakazi activist appears in court over school protest

17 hrs ago | 106 Views

Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

05 Mar 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1731 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

05 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 695 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

05 Mar 2025 at 16:29hrs | 767 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

05 Mar 2025 at 16:03hrs | 1602 Views