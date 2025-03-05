Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Mutare Regional Court has sentenced 50-year-old Zvenyika Gomo to 16 years in prison for attempting to murder his two stepdaughters by setting their house on fire while they were asleep.Gomo, who was facing charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property, appeared before a local magistrate and was found guilty of both charges. For the attempted murder, he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, with two years of the sentence conditionally suspended. He also received a six-year sentence for malicious damage to property, with two years of the sentence set aside, meaning he will effectively serve 12 years behind bars.The court heard that on June 9, 2024, Gomo broke into the house where his two stepdaughters, aged 11 and 12, were sleeping. He proceeded to sprinkle petrol in the bedroom and set it alight before fleeing the scene. Fortunately, the girls were able to escape the inferno, and neighbors were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause further harm.While the stepdaughters narrowly avoided death, the fire caused extensive damage, destroying property worth US$4,500 and reducing US$1,500 in cash to ashes. The court determined that Gomo's actions were motivated by ill intentions and ruled them as unlawful.The prosecution successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt that Gomo's attempt to take the lives of his stepdaughters was premeditated, and the court condemned his actions as heinous. His sentence serves as a strong reminder of the consequences of such reckless and violent behavior.