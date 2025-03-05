Latest News Editor's Choice


32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
Thirty-two Zimbabwean students will go to China to study mechatronics engineering under a joint training program between two vocational colleges.

Students from Zimbabwe's Harare Polytechnic will study for 18 months at the Ningbo Polytechnic in east China's Zhejiang Province. Under the program, they have completed their first year of studying in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at a send-off ceremony held at the Harare Polytechnic on Thursday in the capital, Harare, Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Simelisizwe Sibanda said the initiative marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's international education collaboration efforts.

"The long-standing partnership between Zimbabwe and China rooted in historical ties has evolved into a dynamic collaboration across multiple sectors, including education," Sibanda said.

So far, 58 students from two groups have embarked on the same fully funded program, which offers dual certification from both the Harare Polytechnic and Ningbo Polytechnic, he said.

The collaboration has already yielded positive results, Sibanda said, adding that 30 students who traveled to China under the same program in 2023 have completed their training and already secured job opportunities.

"This demonstrates the program's effectiveness in bridging the critical skills gap and ensuring that graduates contribute meaningfully to Zimbabwe's industrialization agenda," said Sibanda.

Panashe Mudondo, one of the beneficiaries of the program, said it will equip students with the necessary skills to promote national development.

"We are thankful for our government's vision and commitment to investing in our education and development. This opportunity is going to make our career path special. I hope and trust that we will bring back new ideas in different ways and become an integral part of Zimbabwe's industrialization and modernization agenda," he said.

Source - Xinhua

