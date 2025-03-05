Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

News / National

by Staff reporter

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Amon Murwira has arrived in Moscow on a visit to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.At a press conference following the meeting, the Russian Minister said relations between the countries were based on the principles of equality and mutual respect."We paid special attention to the need to strengthen trade and economic cooperation, agreed to take additional steps to identify promising areas of joint interests, first of all in geological exploration, development of mineral resources, energy, including nuclear, agriculture, space, as well as information and communication technologies," said Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister.He pointed out that Russia annually allocates 125 scholarships for Zimbabwean citizens to study in the country's universities. He said the Russian side is ready to increase this quota.Lavrov also said that the third Russia-Africa summit will be held in 2026, and the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will be held in 2025 in one of the African countries.For his part, Murwira emphasised that Zimbabwe and Russia enjoy excellent relations in the political sphere and are working to ensure that ties expand in the economic field.Journalists asked the ministers a number of questions on the international agenda. Murwira, among others, responded to a question of TV BRICS correspondent Yana Panferova on Zimbabwe's possible participation in BRICS. The minister said the association represented one of the most important platforms for economic cooperation."Zimbabwe is currently working on fulfilling the requirements necessary to join BRICS. We are at the application stage and are awaiting a response in line with the consensus reached within the BRICS framework," said Amon Murwira, Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.This is Murwira's first visit to Moscow as Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister.