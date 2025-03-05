4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four people tragically lost their lives on Thursday after a haulage truck rammed into four vehicles and ploughed into pedestrians while descending the Christmas Pass along the Mutare-Harare Road.The accident, which occurred on March 6, 2025, at approximately 12:40 PM, involved a haulage truck carrying a cement consignment. According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the truck collided with four vehicles and struck pedestrians before overturning and landing on its roof at the treacherous mountainous stretch."The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident that occurred on March 6, 2025, at around 12:40 hours along the Harare-Mutare Road, near VED Mutare. A haulage truck collided with four vehicles and hit four pedestrians before overturning and landing on its roof while descending Christmas Pass," Nyathi said in a statement."Three people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries upon admission at Victoria Chitepo Hospital," he added.Eyewitnesses reported that the haulage truck had developed a brake failure while navigating the steep descent, which caused the driver to lose control and crash into the vehicles and pedestrians.An undisclosed number of people sustained injuries in the horrific accident. Police are continuing their investigations and have promised to release more details about the fatal crash in due course.The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of the Christmas Pass, a notorious stretch of road, and the importance of vehicle maintenance, especially on such challenging terrain.