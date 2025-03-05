Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

A detective from the renowned all-female Bulawayo police unit, Team Lozikeyi, tragically lost her life last night while on duty. The brave officer, who has not been named pending family notification, was shot dead while performing her duties, marking a heartbreaking incident for the unit and the broader community.Team Lozikeyi, an elite police unit celebrated for its dedication and contributions to law enforcement, has been widely praised for its groundbreaking work and success in tackling crime, particularly in Bulawayo. The unit is known for being the first all-female detective team in the country, a trailblazer in Zimbabwe's law enforcement history.Details surrounding the shooting remain scarce, with authorities stating that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances and apprehend those responsible for the officer's tragic death.The news of the detective's death has shocked the community, with many paying tribute to her courage and dedication to her work. Colleagues and fellow officers within Team Lozikeyi have described the slain detective as a dedicated professional who served with honour and was passionate about justice.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.