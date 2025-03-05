AMH Chief Executive compromised?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kenias Mafukidze, the chief executive of Trevor Ncube's privately-owned media house Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), is facing intense scrutiny after being caught in a glaring conflict of interest. Mafukidze, who also serves as the chairman of the state-owned People's Own Savings Bank (POSB), is at the center of a conundrum that raises serious questions about corporate governance, ethical journalism, and editorial independence.Mafukidze, a prominent figure in both the private media sector and state-owned enterprises, has long been under fire for his multiple board appointments. His position as chief executive of AMH, which publishes NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard, and runs online platform Heart & Soul (HStv), requires him to uphold the highest standards of journalistic integrity and independence. However, his role as the chairman of POSB presents a serious conflict of interest, particularly in light of AMH's need to cover state-owned enterprises without being influenced by personal ties to those very entities.Editorial independence, a cornerstone of ethical journalism, is compromised when the head of a media company is also a key player in a state-owned institution. AMH, as a private media company, should be free to report on government activities and state enterprises, including POSB, without fear of interference or bias. Yet, Mafukidze's dual role raises concerns over potential conflicts, particularly when his positions in both organizations intersect.This situation has come into sharper focus following the leak of a major scandal involving POSB. The scandal centers around the proposed sale of the bank to a shadowy group, Hebrew Investment Group (HIG), which is reportedly fronted by pro-Zanu PF cleric Morris Brown Gwedegwe. The deal, which promises US$70 million in capital, has sparked accusations of money laundering, fraud, and other illicit activities.HStv, under Mafukidze's watch, was among the first media outlets to report on the leaked POSB story, which put him directly in the spotlight. Critics argue that the coverage of such a sensitive issue, while necessary, is tainted by Mafukidze's position at the helm of both AMH and POSB. Many see his involvement in the story as a clear example of how corporate and political entanglements undermine journalistic credibility.The situation also highlights broader concerns about the influence of state patronage on private media. Mafukidze, who previously served as a board member for the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), is accused of conflating his roles as both a media leader and a state enterprise executive. His involvement with POSB and other state-run bodies severely compromises AMH's editorial independence, raising questions about the ethical implications of such entanglements.Mafukidze's position becomes even more complicated when considering his ties to AMH's founder, Trevor Ncube. Ncube, who was appointed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council following the 2017 coup, has faced criticism for his dual role as a media owner and political ally. The intersection of business and politics within AMH, combined with Mafukidze's multiple state appointments, has led to widespread concern that the media house may be compromised in its coverage of state issues.The POSB scandal, which involves a potential sale of the bank to a dubious group, has intensified calls for greater transparency and accountability within Zimbabwe's state-owned enterprises. Yet, with Mafukidze's dual roles, critics fear that AMH's coverage of such issues may be influenced by his personal and professional interests, rather than a commitment to independent, investigative journalism.To address these concerns and restore trust in AMH's commitment to editorial independence, many argue that Mafukidze should step down from his role as POSB chairman. This would allow him to focus on his responsibilities at AMH without the distractions and ethical dilemmas presented by his involvement in state affairs.For AMH to maintain its reputation as a credible, independent media house, it must act decisively to resolve the conflict of interest that Mafukidze's dual role presents. This could include a resignation from his position at POSB, recusal from decisions related to state-owned enterprises, and greater transparency in its reporting practices.Mafukidze's situation serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Zimbabwean media in a politically charged environment, where the lines between business, politics, and journalism are often blurred. As the debate over ethical journalism and corporate governance continues, it remains to be seen whether AMH will take the necessary steps to preserve its editorial independence or allow personal and political interests to undermine its journalistic integrity.