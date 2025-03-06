Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's head coach, Michael Nees, is aiming for a historic upset when the Warriors take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.Despite Nigeria being the overwhelming favorites, having won three Africa Cup of Nations titles, Nees believes that the Super Eagles are vulnerable and that the Warriors can pull off a surprise result."Like us, Nigeria have their back against the wall. They are like wounded lions, eager to turn the page after a poor start to the qualifiers," Nees said. "It will be an exciting game, and Nigeria are beatable in Uyo."Nigeria, currently in fifth place in Group C, have amassed just three points from four matches, while Zimbabwe sits at the bottom of the group with two points. Both teams will be fighting for redemption as they look to keep their World Cup hopes alive.Historically, Nigeria has been dominant in their encounters with Zimbabwe, having never lost in their last seven meetings. The Super Eagles have recorded four wins and three draws, with Zimbabwe's only victory over Nigeria coming in a 2-0 friendly win back in 1981.Despite the odds, Nees is confident that the Warriors can make their mark against one of Africa’s football powerhouses and is preparing his team for what he expects to be a tightly contested match.