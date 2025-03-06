Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The first day of full-scale tobacco auctioning for the 2025 season began on Thursday, with a notable decline in the quantity of tobacco sold, marking a 36.8% drop compared to the same day in 2024. Experts attribute the decline to the normal seasonal trend, with many farmers only just beginning their harvesting process.

According to an update from the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB), a total of 69,475 kilograms of tobacco were sold on the opening day, down from 109,948 kilograms last year. This reduction is largely due to the late start of the rains during the 2024/25 agricultural season, as most farmers have only recently commenced harvesting. As the season progresses, the quantity of tobacco sold is expected to improve.

The first day's sales amounted to US$205,676, significantly lower than last year's figure of US$339,281. The average price per kilogram for this year's opening day was US$2.96, down from US$3.09 last year, with the lowest price recorded at US$0.10, a sharp drop from US$0.80 during the same period last year.

During the official launch of the 2025 tobacco selling season, Lands and Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka emphasized Zimbabwe's continued role as a preferred source of premium tobacco. He stressed the importance of maintaining the country's position in the global tobacco market, calling for further strategic alliances to boost production, enhance value addition, and promote local financing.

"Our tobacco is arguably the most widely exported product from Zimbabwe. We must endeavor to keep it this way. We must continue to explore strategic alliances to accelerate production, increase value addition and beneficiation, entrench local financing, and manage risk through diversification at the farm level," Minister Masuka said.

He also highlighted the need for a review of Zimbabwe's tobacco value chain and the development of a Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan as part of the broader Agriculture Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy.

Despite the slow start, experts remain optimistic that the quantities sold will increase as more farmers begin harvesting, ensuring a more robust tobacco auction season in the coming months.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Tobacco, #Sales, #Auction

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

5 hrs ago | 587 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

7 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

7 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

8 hrs ago | 363 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

8 hrs ago | 1031 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

8 hrs ago | 305 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

8 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

8 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 106 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 515 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

9 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

19 hrs ago | 646 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

19 hrs ago | 414 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

19 hrs ago | 87 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

19 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

19 hrs ago | 400 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

19 hrs ago | 293 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

23 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

06 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 597 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 997 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 612 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

06 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 278 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

06 Mar 2025 at 15:16hrs | 550 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

06 Mar 2025 at 15:14hrs | 2842 Views