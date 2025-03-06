Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) president, Douglas Mwonzora, is seething with anger after the High Court ruled to nullify his party's 2022 ordinary congress, declaring it invalid due to irregularities. Mwonzora, who ascended to the MDC-T leadership following the 2020 extraordinary congress, is now facing the prospect of having to step down and oversee a new congress within six months, following the court's directive.

In a statement responding to the ruling, Mwonzora did not mince words, accusing Zanu-PF of being behind the decision as part of a broader plan to thwart his party's resistance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's controversial 2030 agenda. This agenda is seen by critics, including Mwonzora, as an effort to extend Mnangagwa's presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit, which ends in 2028.

"I want to say we are going to intensify our fight against the 2030 agenda. We will never allow anybody to intimidate us into abandoning our fight for constitutional rights," Mwonzora declared. "If a faction within Zanu-PF has a hand in this judgment, tough luck. We are going to resist, we will never allow the emasculation of our Constitution," he added.

Mwonzora, who was a key figure in the drafting of the 2013 Constitution, stressed that Zimbabweans had spoken clearly during the consultation process and the subsequent referendum. He reiterated his stance that President Mnangagwa must vacate office after 2028 and vowed that no amount of intimidation would change his party's resolve.

"The people of Zimbabwe are stakeholders in the Constitution. They spoke about what they wanted, and they said that a president must serve a maximum of 10 years," said Mwonzora. "President Mnangagwa, after the expiry of your term in 2028, go home, and nothing will intimidate us from this path," he added.

Turning his attention to the court's decision regarding MDC-T's congress, Mwonzora said he was ready to defend his leadership at a fresh congress. "When the time comes, I will face anyone in the congress. I am willing to face Mudzuri, anyone, and we all know what the outcome will be. Zanu-PF knows they will be defeated," he boasted.

Mwonzora's leadership has faced internal challenges since the 2020 congress, where he decisively defeated rival candidates Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri, and Morgen Komichi, amid accusations of electoral malpractice and violence. Despite the protests, Mwonzora was declared the victor, a result that has been contested by some within the party, culminating in the court case that led to the recent ruling.

The ruling also impacts the MDC-T's 2022 congress, where Mwonzora was endorsed as the party's sole presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. The court's verdict, handed down by Justice Hapias Zhou on February 28, 2025, declared the congress null and void due to noncompliance with the party's constitution. The court ordered that a new national congress be held within six months, overseen by an independent election commission as stipulated in the MDC-T's governing documents.

The decision is expected to cause further division within the MDC-T as the party grapples with leadership challenges and internal conflict. Mwonzora, however, remains resolute in his determination to retain control of the party and to continue his fight against what he perceives as a concerted effort to undermine Zimbabwe's constitutional framework.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

7 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

9 hrs ago | 1060 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

20 hrs ago | 649 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

20 hrs ago | 88 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

20 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

24 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

06 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 601 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 1009 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 612 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

06 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 279 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

06 Mar 2025 at 15:16hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

06 Mar 2025 at 15:14hrs | 2862 Views