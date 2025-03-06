Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A close confidant of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, Justice Alfred Mavedzenge, has set Zimbabwe's political landscape abuzz with a damning and controversial article that raises serious questions about Chamisa's role in Zimbabwean politics.

In the article, Mavedzenge suggests that Chamisa is, in fact, a creation of ZANU-PF, positioning him as a strategic tool used by the ruling party to buy time for its renewal while simultaneously distracting the opposition's base with false promises of change. Mavedzenge likens Chamisa to a "tortoise on a lamppost," implying that the opposition leader was placed in the spotlight by ZANU-PF to keep the opposition divided and hopeful but ultimately ineffective.

The article has sent shockwaves through Chamisa's inner circle, with his loyalists, including spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, political figures Ostallos Siziba and Skilled Rebhara, and party member Promise Mkwananzi, leading a swift and coordinated backlash. The strong reaction from Chamisa's camp signals an internal panic, with many seeing this revelation as a direct challenge to their leadership and credibility.

This article is the first in a series of planned revelations by Mavedzenge, and according to sources close to him, these upcoming pieces are expected to further dismantle Chamisa's political image. The implications of these claims, if proven to be true, could have devastating consequences for Chamisa's brand and his influence within Zimbabwe's opposition.

While Mavedzenge has refrained from providing full details at this stage, he has hinted at having substantial information to back his allegations. He expressed confidence that only politically astute supporters of the opposition would be able to see through the facade and understand the gravity of the situation.

The political storm brewing around Chamisa has the potential to reshape the Zimbabwean opposition landscape, leaving many wondering how the MDC Alliance leader will respond to these serious claims.

This explosive revelation raises more questions than answers, and it remains to be seen whether Mavedzenge's forthcoming articles will hold the weight to challenge the status quo in Zimbabwe's political scene.

As the situation develops, Zimbabweans will be watching closely, eager to see whether Chamisa's political journey is about to face a major turning point.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

9 hrs ago | 1060 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

20 hrs ago | 649 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

20 hrs ago | 88 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

20 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

24 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

06 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 601 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 1009 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 612 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

06 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 279 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

06 Mar 2025 at 15:16hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

06 Mar 2025 at 15:14hrs | 2862 Views