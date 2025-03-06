Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
In a dramatic and high-stakes move, Zanu-PF has expelled central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, highlighting the growing divide within the ruling party over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's future. The expulsions appear to be part of a calculated effort to purge individuals perceived as part of a faction backing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, amidst a fierce and intensifying succession struggle.

Geza, a former soldier and war veteran, set the stage for his expulsion last month when he convened a press conference calling for Mnangagwa's resignation. Geza accused the President of incompetence, nepotism, and corruption, arguing that Mnangagwa's loyalists were pushing for an extension of his term to 2030, which he said was designed to facilitate the continued looting of Zimbabwe's resources.

The controversial call for Mnangagwa's resignation was joined by other war veterans, intensifying the pressure on the President. However, their protests were quickly met with police threats, including charges of inciting violence.

On Wednesday, Zanu-PF's secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, confirmed that Geza, alongside Godfrey Gomwe from Harare, Kudakwashe Gopo from Masvingo, and Victor Manungu, had been expelled from the party. These individuals are believed to be aligned with the faction opposing Mnangagwa's extension plans and are closely associated with Vice-President Chiwenga.

Other notable figures who were expelled include Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa, Gifford Gomwe, Spencer Mutero, and Edson Vingwa. Harare's provincial political commissar, Kudakwashe Damson, also found himself removed from his post and handed a three-year suspension after being accused of election manipulation and abuse of office.

Chinamasa presented the expulsions as necessary disciplinary measures to protect the party's unity and integrity. He accused Geza of “subverting the party,” an act he described as “tantamount to treason against the State.” He also mentioned that Geza's “blatant disloyalty” left the party with no choice but to expel him.

Chinamasa detailed further accusations against the expelled members, including creating WhatsApp groups to undermine the leadership, sowing discord, and spreading falsehoods on social media. These allegations were backed by a recommendation from Zanu-PF's national disciplinary committee, which endorsed the expulsions in a recent politburo meeting chaired by Mnangagwa.

While the expulsions are being framed as disciplinary actions, political analysts view them as a direct attempt to neutralize opposition to Mnangagwa's extended rule and sideline Chiwenga's supporters.

In a broader context, Andreas Mathibela, who leads a faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), voiced his concern over the state of governance, distancing war veterans from Zanu-PF's internal disputes. Mathibela reiterated that the ex-combatants were more focused on national issues than on the party's power struggles, though he acknowledged the impact Zanu-PF's actions have on the people.

As the battle for succession rages on, Zanu-PF has also introduced a draft social media policy to curb dissent within the party. The policy is aimed at controlling members who publicly criticize the leadership and has sparked concerns about further stifling internal opposition.

Despite repeated claims from President Mnangagwa that he will not stay in power beyond 2028, his loyalists, including several Cabinet ministers, continue to push for him to remain in office for two more years. This has led to growing speculation that the ED2030 campaign is part of a strategy to weaken Chiwenga's chances in the upcoming succession race.

The unfolding power struggle within Zanu-PF promises to have far-reaching implications for Zimbabwe's political future, with both internal and external forces watching closely as the party navigates these turbulent times.

Source - online

