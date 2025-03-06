Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Zimbabwe Diamond and Allies Mineral Workers Union Chairperson Tendai Mpundu has lamented the continuous discrimination of women in the sector regarding remuneration.She made the remarks as the nation celebrated International Women's Day on Thursday."As we gather in various places worldwide to celebrate International Women's Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the achievements, contributions, and progress of women and girls around the world, we acknowledge the tireless efforts of women who have paved the way for us, fighting for equality, justice, and human rights," She said."We honour their courage, resilience, and determination. However, despite the progress made, we still live in a world where women and girls face numerous challenges, biases, and barriers. A world where- 1 in 3 women experience gender-based violence."She said women earn 23% less than men globally and girls are more likely to be denied education and healthcare."But today, we say: enough is enough! We demand a world where ALL women and girls have equal rights and opportunities, access to quality education and healthcare, economic empowerment and independence, freedom from violence, harassment, and discrimination," she said."As Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union women's desk we call for collective action, solidarity, and commitment to creating a more just, equitable, and inclusive world. To all women and girls, we see you, we hear you, and we believe in you. Your voices, stories, and experiences matter. Let us work together to break down barriers, challenge patriarchal norms, and build a brighter future for all."