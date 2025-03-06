Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Diamond and Allies Mineral Workers Union Chairperson Tendai Mpundu has lamented the continuous discrimination of women in the sector regarding remuneration.

She made the remarks as the nation celebrated International Women's Day on Thursday.

"As we gather in various places worldwide to celebrate International Women's Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the achievements, contributions, and progress of women and girls around the world, we acknowledge the tireless efforts of women who have paved the way for us, fighting for equality, justice, and human rights," She said.

"We honour their courage, resilience, and determination. However, despite the progress made, we still live in a world where women and girls face numerous challenges, biases, and barriers. A world where- 1 in 3 women experience gender-based violence."

She said women earn 23% less than men globally and girls are more likely to be denied education and healthcare.

"But today, we say: enough is enough! We demand a world where ALL women and girls have equal rights and opportunities, access to quality education and healthcare, economic empowerment and independence, freedom from violence, harassment, and discrimination," she said.

"As Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union women's desk we call for collective action, solidarity, and commitment to creating a more just, equitable, and inclusive world. To all women and girls, we see you, we hear you, and we believe in you. Your voices, stories, and experiences matter. Let us work together to break down barriers, challenge patriarchal norms, and build a brighter future for all."

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

6 hrs ago | 449 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

7 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

9 hrs ago | 1060 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

20 hrs ago | 649 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

20 hrs ago | 88 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

20 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

24 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

06 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 601 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 1010 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 612 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

06 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 279 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

06 Mar 2025 at 15:16hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

06 Mar 2025 at 15:14hrs | 2862 Views