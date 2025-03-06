Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, the founder and leader of the United Family International Church (UFIC), has ignited a fierce debate within Zimbabwe's religious community with his bold challenge to fellow prophets and traditional healers. Last Sunday, during a church service, Makandiwa offered a US$1 million reward to anyone who could correctly predict the contents of his pocket on an upcoming Sunday.

The audacious challenge has sent shockwaves through the religious landscape, drawing both acceptance and condemnation, and exposing deep divisions within the sector.

Makandiwa, known for his extravagant style and penchant for controversy, extended an open invitation to those claiming spiritual powers. "If there is a witch doctor who can see, who gets told things by demons. I can arrange that you come here on Sunday," he said, clearly aiming to stir the pot.

The terms of the challenge were simple: Makandiwa would place something in his pocket and the first person who could predict what it was would win the hefty prize. "I won't do anything difficult. I will put something in my pocket. The one who can tell me what is in my pocket will win US$1 million," he explained. "It means with US$1 million, you will be able to buy a stand for the church and a PA system. I'm ready."

Makandiwa's challenge has sparked diverse reactions within Zimbabwe's religious community. Prophet Passion Java, a fellow controversial figure known for his lavish lifestyle, took the opportunity to counter Makandiwa's challenge with one of his own, upping the stakes dramatically. "On Saturday, Mr. Makandiwa, I will bring a person with mobility impairment. If you manage to make them walk, I will give you US$10 million," Java declared, raising the pressure and turning up the heat in the ongoing rivalry between the two prophets.

Meanwhile, other religious leaders have offered cautionary responses. Miracle Paul, a preacher, issued a stark warning to fellow religious leaders, urging them not to take part in Makandiwa's challenge. "This is not how God's work operates," Paul cautioned, suggesting that Makandiwa's challenge could be a deceptive scheme.

Traditional healer Arnold Mulambo, also known as Sekuru Gachidza, took a different approach, launching a scathing critique of self-styled prophets. "I have dealt with a lot of these prophets, who come to me for powers," Mulambo claimed, implying that many modern prophets sought initiation from dubious sources.

Adding to the intrigue, Makandiwa announced a special address to be broadcast on his YouTube channel on Wednesday evening, fueling further speculation about his next move. While the exact purpose of the address remains unclear, many are guessing it could be an opportunity for Makandiwa to further explain his million-dollar challenge or address the mounting controversy surrounding it.

Makandiwa's latest challenge is only the most recent chapter in a long history of controversy. In 2021, he and his wife faced a multimillion-dollar lawsuit for alleged "fake prophecies, fraud, and defamation." He has also been the subject of accusations surrounding the use of occult powers and charms to gain followers, with critics claiming he has promoted "miracle money" schemes during Zimbabwe's economic crisis.

As the clock ticks down to Sunday's showdown, the controversy surrounding Prophet Makandiwa's challenge is only set to intensify. With rival religious figures like Java raising the stakes, and critics questioning the integrity of the challenge, Zimbabweans are eager to see how this prophetic spectacle unfolds. The implications of this challenge could have far-reaching consequences for the religious community and the nature of prophecy itself in Zimbabwe.

Source - online
More on: #Makandiwa, #Prophet, #God

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

6 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

7 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

9 hrs ago | 1061 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

20 hrs ago | 649 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

20 hrs ago | 88 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

20 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

24 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

06 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 601 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 1010 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 612 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

06 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 279 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

06 Mar 2025 at 15:16hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

06 Mar 2025 at 15:14hrs | 2862 Views