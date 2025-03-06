Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa, the founder and leader of the United Family International Church (UFIC), has ignited a fierce debate within Zimbabwe's religious community with his bold challenge to fellow prophets and traditional healers. Last Sunday, during a church service, Makandiwa offered a US$1 million reward to anyone who could correctly predict the contents of his pocket on an upcoming Sunday.The audacious challenge has sent shockwaves through the religious landscape, drawing both acceptance and condemnation, and exposing deep divisions within the sector.Makandiwa, known for his extravagant style and penchant for controversy, extended an open invitation to those claiming spiritual powers. "If there is a witch doctor who can see, who gets told things by demons. I can arrange that you come here on Sunday," he said, clearly aiming to stir the pot.The terms of the challenge were simple: Makandiwa would place something in his pocket and the first person who could predict what it was would win the hefty prize. "I won't do anything difficult. I will put something in my pocket. The one who can tell me what is in my pocket will win US$1 million," he explained. "It means with US$1 million, you will be able to buy a stand for the church and a PA system. I'm ready."Makandiwa's challenge has sparked diverse reactions within Zimbabwe's religious community. Prophet Passion Java, a fellow controversial figure known for his lavish lifestyle, took the opportunity to counter Makandiwa's challenge with one of his own, upping the stakes dramatically. "On Saturday, Mr. Makandiwa, I will bring a person with mobility impairment. If you manage to make them walk, I will give you US$10 million," Java declared, raising the pressure and turning up the heat in the ongoing rivalry between the two prophets.Meanwhile, other religious leaders have offered cautionary responses. Miracle Paul, a preacher, issued a stark warning to fellow religious leaders, urging them not to take part in Makandiwa's challenge. "This is not how God's work operates," Paul cautioned, suggesting that Makandiwa's challenge could be a deceptive scheme.Traditional healer Arnold Mulambo, also known as Sekuru Gachidza, took a different approach, launching a scathing critique of self-styled prophets. "I have dealt with a lot of these prophets, who come to me for powers," Mulambo claimed, implying that many modern prophets sought initiation from dubious sources.Adding to the intrigue, Makandiwa announced a special address to be broadcast on his YouTube channel on Wednesday evening, fueling further speculation about his next move. While the exact purpose of the address remains unclear, many are guessing it could be an opportunity for Makandiwa to further explain his million-dollar challenge or address the mounting controversy surrounding it.Makandiwa's latest challenge is only the most recent chapter in a long history of controversy. In 2021, he and his wife faced a multimillion-dollar lawsuit for alleged "fake prophecies, fraud, and defamation." He has also been the subject of accusations surrounding the use of occult powers and charms to gain followers, with critics claiming he has promoted "miracle money" schemes during Zimbabwe's economic crisis.As the clock ticks down to Sunday's showdown, the controversy surrounding Prophet Makandiwa's challenge is only set to intensify. With rival religious figures like Java raising the stakes, and critics questioning the integrity of the challenge, Zimbabweans are eager to see how this prophetic spectacle unfolds. The implications of this challenge could have far-reaching consequences for the religious community and the nature of prophecy itself in Zimbabwe.