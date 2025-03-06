Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH AFRICA Border Management Authority (BMA) says although four of its border gates remain closed due to flooding, the weather phenomenon actually serves as a natural deterrent to illegal crossings and smuggling.Speaking to Sowetan, BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the flood does not create any vulnerabilities border security, if anything it is the he opposite."In fact, flooding serves as a natural deterrent to illegal crossings and smuggling. The BMA continues to monitor the borderline in collaboration with the SA national defence force and SAPS," said Mogotsi.BMA confirmed on Monday morning that operations at five of its borders had been suspended due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall.The affected were Stockpoort, Makgobistad, Bray, Groblersbridge and Pontdrift. By afternoon, however, by operations at Makgobistad had resumed.Despite the resumption of Makgobistad, Mogotsi said the other ports may remain closed for five days if the weather persists."Rain patterns will influence the duration of closures. If no further rain occurs and infrastructure remains intact, ports could reopen within one to five days," she said.BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said emergency medical services in Limpopo were activated on Sunday to evacuate affected employees."At Stockpoort port of entry, operations have been suspended as the port is completely surrounded by water. The corridor leading to the port, the operational area, and the bridge after the port have been submerged. BMA and other law enforcement officials were stranded on the island where the Immigration Office is located, making movement impossible," said Masiapato.Mogotsi said given the recurring nature of these floods, they are in the process of upgrading facilities however, they are still waiting to take over the port infrastructure from the public works department."The BMA is in the process of taking over port infrastructure from the department of public works and infrastructure. Plans for upgrades are underway with the announcement of six ports of entry going to be redeveloped through a public-private partnership. Six ports are in the process of being redesigned and upgraded," she said.Mogotsi said severe flooding also leads to alternative routes, this is as travelers and commercial operators are advised to use Ramatlabama, Kopfontein, Beitbridge and Skilpadshek ports of entry, as alternatives for cross-border movement."Logistical impact is on alternative ports of entry being augmented with additional staff for smooth facilitation. All ports of entry continue to be secured with law enforcement, even during flooding incidents."For security, staff members are deployed at ports of entry even when operations have been suspended. The BMA continues to closely monitor weather conditions across all ports of entry and will provide timely updates as the situation develops," she said.