Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

by Staff reporter

A woman from Dedza slashed her entire maize field yesterday after catching her husband cheating on her with another woman in the field.The incident occurred when the wife went to fetch vegetables from the field, where she stumbled upon her husband and his mistress.According to witnesses, the wife had gone to her maize field to fetch vegetables when she stumbled upon her husband in a compromising position with another woman.The husband and the other woman fled the scene, leaving the wife in a state of shock and anger.In a fit of rage, the wife allegedly grabbed a slasher and began to cut down the entire maize crop, leaving nothing but a trail of destruction in her wake."She was slashing at the maize like it was her enemy. We tried to stop her, but she wouldn't listen",said an eyewitness who wished to remain unnamed.