Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hubby in court for bedding maids

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman, Martha Kanyera, has revealed that her marriage to her ex-husband, Daniel Kanyera, ended because of his alleged affair with their household maids. Martha claims that Daniel's behavior, which included sexual relationships with the maids, contributed to the collapse of their marriage, leaving her humiliated and socially ostracised.

Speaking before the Harare Civil Court, where she sought a protection order against Daniel, Martha said: "My ex-husband is shameless. Daniel is in the habit of sleeping with our maids in our house and this led to our divorce. People now call me names because of his behaviour, and no one wants to work for me."

Martha recounted an incident from the previous year when her daughter had a fight with a maid after Daniel bought her gifts and airtime. She further highlighted that while Daniel had no issue spending money on the maid, he neglected their daughter's school fees, intensifying her frustration with him.

The situation escalated recently when Daniel allegedly sought the contact number of Martha’s new maid. According to Martha, this caused the maid to quit her job out of fear. She told the court that she only wanted Daniel to stay away from her household staff.

"I currently have another maid, and he came to my house asking for my maid’s number, which made her quit the job," Martha explained. "All I want is for him to stay away from my maids. If he wants to know how the children are doing, he can come to me, not through my maids. I am tired of being humiliated by people. I need my privacy and my space."

Daniel, however, denied all of Martha’s accusations, but admitted to requesting the new maid’s phone number. He explained that his intent was solely to inquire about his children’s wellbeing and to have the maid accompany the children when they visited him.

"I asked for her number because I wanted to ask about my children and also wanted her to accompany the children when they come to visit me," Daniel said. "My last born is my favourite, and I love him so I can't stay away from him. I want to see him every day. If this court order is granted, it will prevent me from going to visit my children, yet they are the ones I work for."

Despite his claims, the Harare Civil Court granted Martha’s request for a protection order. Magistrate Meenal Naratom ruled in her favor, acknowledging the distress caused by Daniel's behavior and granting Martha the peace of mind she sought in her home.

This case sheds light on the complexities of personal relationships and the impact of infidelity and abuse on family dynamics. Martha, now seeking a life of privacy and tranquility, hopes the protection order will prevent further interference from Daniel in her household.

Source - the herald
More on: #Court, #Maids, #Husband

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

7 hrs ago | 593 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

7 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

9 hrs ago | 1062 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

20 hrs ago | 649 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

20 hrs ago | 88 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

20 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

24 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

06 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 601 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 1010 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 612 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

06 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 279 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

06 Mar 2025 at 15:16hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

06 Mar 2025 at 15:14hrs | 2862 Views