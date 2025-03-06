Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe international striker Prince Dube has been linked with a potential return to the South African Premier Soccer League, with Kaizer Chiefs reportedly keen on securing his services in the upcoming transfer window.Currently playing for Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC), Dube has been in exceptional form this season, scoring 11 goals to top the Tanzanian Premier League's scoring charts. His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, with Chiefs reportedly making a move to bring the Zimbabwean forward back to South Africa.According to Soccer Laduma, Kaizer Chiefs' scouts have been closely monitoring Dube's progress and are now placing him at the top of their transfer list for next season. An unnamed source revealed that Chiefs have shifted their focus to Dube after struggling to secure other high-profile targets, including Michael Olunga and Fiston Mayele, both of whom have proven difficult to acquire."Prince looks like the most promising option at the moment. The other strikers they have been eyeing seem tough to get, which is why focus has moved to Dube. He's also performing well for Yanga," the source said.Dube, who previously played for SuperSport United in South Africa, has gained valuable top-flight experience, making him an appealing option for Chiefs. His goal-scoring prowess in Tanzania has solidified his reputation as a formidable forward, and a return to South Africa seems increasingly likely.The striker's recent form was highlighted in Yanga's dominant 5-0 win over Mashujaa, where Dube netted the second goal in the 49th minute. This performance further cemented his place among the Tanzanian league's most prolific players and demonstrated his consistency and ability to deliver on big occasions.Dube's goals have been pivotal in helping Yanga maintain their position at the top of the Tanzanian Premier League table, and his performances are not only crucial for his club but also for the Zimbabwe Warriors as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.Having joined Yanga in July 2024 following a contract dispute with Azam FC, Dube's move to the Tanzanian club was not without controversy. After a lengthy legal battle with Azam, where he was forced to pay a significant fee, Dube secured a two-year contract with Yanga, keeping him at the club until July 2026.Now, with his form drawing attention from top clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Dube's future could lie back in South Africa. As the Golden Boot race heats up in Tanzania, Dube’s continued success will be critical for both Yanga and the Warriors. He currently shares the top spot with teammate Clement Mzize and Jean Ahoua of Simba SC.If the deal materializes, a return to Chiefs would mark a new chapter in Dube’s career, bringing his goal-scoring abilities back to the South African league. With Kaizer Chiefs actively searching for a striker to bolster their attacking options, fans may soon see the Zimbabwean star donning the club's colours once again.