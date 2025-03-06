Bosso new signings revealed

News / National

Highlanders FC is set to significantly bolster their squad with several promising signings once the Fifa transfer ban, imposed due to unpaid debts to former coaches Baltemar Brito and Antonio Joao Torres, is lifted.The Bulawayo giants were restricted to a squad of just 17 players for their season opener against MWOS FC at Baobab Stadium, where they suffered a 1-0 loss. The transfer ban, which was imposed after the club failed to settle US$27,000 in allowances and bonuses owed to Brito and Torres from their 2022-23 tenure, had left the team severely short-handed.However, the debt to Brito and Torres has now been cleared, thanks to a generous intervention by businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The businessman's assistance has enabled the club to settle the outstanding payments, clearing the way for Highlanders to register new signings once the Fifa ban is officially lifted.Torres confirmed the settlement of the debt through social media, expressing his gratitude to Chivayo for helping resolve the situation. This development has been a huge relief for the club, as it will now be able to strengthen its squad for the 2025 season.The timing of the ban had been particularly challenging for the club, coinciding with the departure of key players such as Peter Muduhwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Godfrey Makaruse, and Marvelous Chigumira, who all joined newly-promoted Premier Soccer League side Scottland. As a result, Bosso's squad depth had been severely compromised at the start of the season.Once the transfer ban is lifted, Highlanders are poised to make several key additions to their roster. Among the notable signings is defender Marlvern Hativagoni, who will join on a one-year loan deal from Bulawayo Chiefs. Hativagoni, who has earned several caps for the Zimbabwe Warriors and was on loan at Ngezi Platinum last season, brings invaluable experience and will strengthen Bosso's defense.Striker Never Rauzhi, also from Bulawayo Chiefs, is set to return to Highlanders despite strong interest from TelOne. Rauzhi, a talented and quick forward, has struggled with injuries since his initial move to Bosso but is now fit and ready to rediscover his form in the coming season.Winger Tendai Muvuti, who played for Hwange FC last season and has previous experience with Bulawayo Chiefs, will add much-needed depth to the attacking options at Bosso. Midfielder Hubert Ncube from ZPC Hwange will also join the team, bringing energy and creativity to the midfield, while former Chegutu Pirates striker Panashe Mushonga will provide additional firepower up front.The attacking department will further be bolstered by the arrival of 26-year-old Mbonisi Ncube, who has played for BDF XI in Botswana. Ncube's presence will give Highlanders more attacking options as they look to compete for top honors in the 2025 season.In line with their commitment to nurturing home-grown talent, Highlanders are also promoting 19-year-old left-back Luckmore Mutumbi from their development side to the first team. Mutumbi's promotion underscores the club's focus on youth development and his progression will be an exciting prospect for Bosso fans.Another young talent joining the squad is 19-year-old winger Mafious Junior Chiweta, who has impressed for Ajax Hotspurs in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League. Known for his excellent dribbling skills, Chiweta will be looking to make his mark in the Premier Soccer League with the support of Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu.With these new signings, Highlanders are positioning themselves for a strong push in the 2025 season, aiming to challenge for top positions in the league and make a significant impact in Zimbabwean football. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the squad's full registration and the debut of these exciting new talents once the transfer ban is lifted.