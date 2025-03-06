Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso new signings revealed

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders FC is set to significantly bolster their squad with several promising signings once the Fifa transfer ban, imposed due to unpaid debts to former coaches Baltemar Brito and Antonio Joao Torres, is lifted.

The Bulawayo giants were restricted to a squad of just 17 players for their season opener against MWOS FC at Baobab Stadium, where they suffered a 1-0 loss. The transfer ban, which was imposed after the club failed to settle US$27,000 in allowances and bonuses owed to Brito and Torres from their 2022-23 tenure, had left the team severely short-handed.

However, the debt to Brito and Torres has now been cleared, thanks to a generous intervention by businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The businessman's assistance has enabled the club to settle the outstanding payments, clearing the way for Highlanders to register new signings once the Fifa ban is officially lifted.

Torres confirmed the settlement of the debt through social media, expressing his gratitude to Chivayo for helping resolve the situation. This development has been a huge relief for the club, as it will now be able to strengthen its squad for the 2025 season.

The timing of the ban had been particularly challenging for the club, coinciding with the departure of key players such as Peter Muduhwa, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Godfrey Makaruse, and Marvelous Chigumira, who all joined newly-promoted Premier Soccer League side Scottland. As a result, Bosso's squad depth had been severely compromised at the start of the season.

Once the transfer ban is lifted, Highlanders are poised to make several key additions to their roster. Among the notable signings is defender Marlvern Hativagoni, who will join on a one-year loan deal from Bulawayo Chiefs. Hativagoni, who has earned several caps for the Zimbabwe Warriors and was on loan at Ngezi Platinum last season, brings invaluable experience and will strengthen Bosso's defense.

Striker Never Rauzhi, also from Bulawayo Chiefs, is set to return to Highlanders despite strong interest from TelOne. Rauzhi, a talented and quick forward, has struggled with injuries since his initial move to Bosso but is now fit and ready to rediscover his form in the coming season.

Winger Tendai Muvuti, who played for Hwange FC last season and has previous experience with Bulawayo Chiefs, will add much-needed depth to the attacking options at Bosso. Midfielder Hubert Ncube from ZPC Hwange will also join the team, bringing energy and creativity to the midfield, while former Chegutu Pirates striker Panashe Mushonga will provide additional firepower up front.

The attacking department will further be bolstered by the arrival of 26-year-old Mbonisi Ncube, who has played for BDF XI in Botswana. Ncube's presence will give Highlanders more attacking options as they look to compete for top honors in the 2025 season.

In line with their commitment to nurturing home-grown talent, Highlanders are also promoting 19-year-old left-back Luckmore Mutumbi from their development side to the first team. Mutumbi's promotion underscores the club's focus on youth development and his progression will be an exciting prospect for Bosso fans.

Another young talent joining the squad is 19-year-old winger Mafious Junior Chiweta, who has impressed for Ajax Hotspurs in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League. Known for his excellent dribbling skills, Chiweta will be looking to make his mark in the Premier Soccer League with the support of Bosso coach Kelvin Kaindu.

With these new signings, Highlanders are positioning themselves for a strong push in the 2025 season, aiming to challenge for top positions in the league and make a significant impact in Zimbabwean football. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the squad's full registration and the debut of these exciting new talents once the transfer ban is lifted.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

6 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

7 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

7 hrs ago | 593 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

7 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

8 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

8 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

9 hrs ago | 749 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

9 hrs ago | 1062 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

9 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

9 hrs ago | 158 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

9 hrs ago | 314 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

9 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

9 hrs ago | 52 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

9 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 526 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

9 hrs ago | 218 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

9 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

9 hrs ago | 31 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

9 hrs ago | 115 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

20 hrs ago | 649 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

20 hrs ago | 88 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

20 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

20 hrs ago | 402 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

20 hrs ago | 296 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

24 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

06 Mar 2025 at 15:27hrs | 601 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 1010 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

06 Mar 2025 at 15:26hrs | 612 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

06 Mar 2025 at 15:21hrs | 279 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

06 Mar 2025 at 15:16hrs | 554 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

06 Mar 2025 at 15:14hrs | 2862 Views