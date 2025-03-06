Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa Statue Proposal Sparks Outrage: 'A Wasteful and Misguided Idea'

by George Tshuma
7 hrs ago | Views
A recent proposal by Cleopas Mukungunugwa, a member of Zimbabwe's Presidential Communications team, suggesting that statues of President Emmerson Mnangagwa be erected in Harare and Bulawayo, has been met with widespread criticism. Mukungunugwa claimed that a nationwide survey indicated overwhelming public support for the initiative, which he argued would honor Mnangagwa's contributions to the liberation struggle and national transformation.

However, critics have dismissed the claim, questioning both the legitimacy of the survey and the necessity of such statues at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with economic challenges.

Political analyst Tinashe Chuma was among those who condemned the idea, stating, "This so-called survey is nothing more than a political stunt. Who conducted it? Where is the data? No one I know has ever been asked about this. The government is trying to push a narrative that does not exist."

Similarly, governance expert Linda Moyo criticized the use of national resources for a project that serves no practical purpose. "With the state of our hospitals, schools, and roads, it is shocking that someone thinks a statue should be a priority. This is a clear case of misplaced priorities," she said.

Economist Farai Ncube questioned what benefit the statues would bring to metropolitan provinces like Harare and Bulawayo, arguing that the funds should be redirected to essential services. "People are struggling with poverty and unemployment, and yet the government wants to build statues? This is an insult to ordinary Zimbabweans who need real development, not monuments," he said.

The proposal has reignited debates about government spending, with many Zimbabweans calling for leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people rather than glorifying individuals in power.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Private schools embrace heritage-based education, anti-drugs campaigns

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Teen kills stepfather over $3

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man stabs neighbour during dispute

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital Kiosk

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tempers flare at Bulawayo Council Chambers

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chimombe suffers another setback

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

4 arrested over service station robbery in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal shooting of Detective in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Éclat Chimhama & Rumbie: One's hysteria, pacified by man's presence in bed and the other, perceived deprived!

7 hrs ago | 152 Views

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

9 hrs ago | 600 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

12 hrs ago | 304 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

12 hrs ago | 414 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

12 hrs ago | 876 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

12 hrs ago | 321 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

12 hrs ago | 816 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

12 hrs ago | 341 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

12 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

13 hrs ago | 35 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

13 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

13 hrs ago | 729 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

14 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

15 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

15 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

15 hrs ago | 167 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

15 hrs ago | 385 Views

AMH Chief Executive compromised?

15 hrs ago | 384 Views

Chamisa receives support after public vilification

15 hrs ago | 846 Views

Team Lozikeyi detective shot dead

15 hrs ago | 1252 Views

4 dead at Christmas Pass as haulage truck rams into cars, pedestrians

16 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe awaits decision on its application to join BRICS

16 hrs ago | 382 Views

32 Zimbabwean students to study mechatronics in China

16 hrs ago | 167 Views

Man sets bedroom on fire in attempt to kill stepdaughter

16 hrs ago | 221 Views

Dembare, Bosso miss out on Independence Cup

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

Nkayi school head under investigation

16 hrs ago | 363 Views

Gold deliveries fall by 18% in February

16 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe faces critical shortage of student nurses' accommodation

16 hrs ago | 62 Views

Indian firm eyes Zimbabwe for lithium refinery and EV manufacturing

16 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe's Broadcasting Services Bill sparks debate

16 hrs ago | 128 Views

Geza now free to lead Mnangagwa protests from outside Zanu-PF

16 hrs ago | 572 Views

Gweru City Council under fire for US$155,000 mayoral vehicle purchase

16 hrs ago | 139 Views

Woman teams up with four men to kill boyfriend

16 hrs ago | 240 Views

Nedbank reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe as an investment destination

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe broadcasters must cover local, African sport

16 hrs ago | 36 Views

2 inmates escape from prison

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Cashier in court for diverting funeral policy funds

16 hrs ago | 130 Views

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

06 Mar 2025 at 20:32hrs | 662 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

06 Mar 2025 at 20:27hrs | 436 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

06 Mar 2025 at 20:22hrs | 91 Views