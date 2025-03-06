Mnangagwa Statue Proposal Sparks Outrage: 'A Wasteful and Misguided Idea'

News / National

by George Tshuma

A recent proposal by Cleopas Mukungunugwa, a member of Zimbabwe's Presidential Communications team, suggesting that statues of President Emmerson Mnangagwa be erected in Harare and Bulawayo, has been met with widespread criticism. Mukungunugwa claimed that a nationwide survey indicated overwhelming public support for the initiative, which he argued would honor Mnangagwa's contributions to the liberation struggle and national transformation.However, critics have dismissed the claim, questioning both the legitimacy of the survey and the necessity of such statues at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with economic challenges.Political analyst Tinashe Chuma was among those who condemned the idea, stating, "This so-called survey is nothing more than a political stunt. Who conducted it? Where is the data? No one I know has ever been asked about this. The government is trying to push a narrative that does not exist."Similarly, governance expert Linda Moyo criticized the use of national resources for a project that serves no practical purpose. "With the state of our hospitals, schools, and roads, it is shocking that someone thinks a statue should be a priority. This is a clear case of misplaced priorities," she said.Economist Farai Ncube questioned what benefit the statues would bring to metropolitan provinces like Harare and Bulawayo, arguing that the funds should be redirected to essential services. "People are struggling with poverty and unemployment, and yet the government wants to build statues? This is an insult to ordinary Zimbabweans who need real development, not monuments," he said.The proposal has reignited debates about government spending, with many Zimbabweans calling for leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people rather than glorifying individuals in power.