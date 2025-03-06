Zimbabwe police investigate fatal shooting of Detective in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into the tragic shooting of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove of CID Homicide Bulawayo, who was fatally shot on Thursday while pursuing armed robbery suspects.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, stating that the shooting took place in the Harbek area of Pumula South, Bulawayo."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with the tragic and unfortunate death of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove of CID Homicide Bulawayo on the 6th of March, 2025, while pursuing armed robbery suspects," Nyathi said.He added that the Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba, has conveyed his condolences to the Hove family and assured the public that comprehensive investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.Meanwhile, the police have reiterated their commitment to tackling violent crime."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robberies and other violent crimes in the country," Nyathi emphasized.Authorities have urged the public to come forward with any information that may assist in the ongoing investigation.