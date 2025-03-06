Latest News Editor's Choice


4 arrested over service station robbery in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Four men have been arrested in connection with the recent armed robbery in which US$129,111 was stolen from three Meru Service Stations in Harare.

The suspects, identified as Willard Zvinorukwa (48), Ernest Manzunzu (45), Ashwin Mukondwa (30), and Bornface Masora (31), were apprehended today following a police operation.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said detectives from CID Homicide Harare received intelligence that one of the suspects was in Chitungwiza.

"Zvinorukwa attempted to flee, prompting the detectives to fire warning shots," said Commissioner Nyathi.

"However, he continued to run until the detectives shot him once on the right leg, leading to the arrest of the other three suspects. He implicated eight other accomplices who are still at large."

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects shared the stolen money among themselves, receiving amounts ranging from US$4,000 to US$10,000. They allegedly used the cash to purchase various items and lend money to others.

Recovered from the suspects were US$16,240 in cash, a wardrobe, a kitchen unit, a television set, kitchen utensils, and a cellphone.

Police also revealed that one of the suspects, Masora, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for a separate armed robbery case in Kadoma.

The authorities commended members of the public for providing credible information that led to the arrests.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that there is no going back in the fight against armed robbery cases in the country," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, the police have urged anyone with information on the remaining suspects to come forward as investigations continue.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Police, #ZRP, #Detective

