Chimombe suffers another setback

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Supreme Court has dismissed businessman Mike Chimombe's bail appeal, upholding the High Court's decision to deny him bail.

In a statement issued today, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the court ruled in favour of the State, citing compelling reasons for Chimombe's continued detention. These included the likelihood of absconding, the seriousness of the charges, and the risk of interfering with witnesses.

Chimombe has been embroiled in a high-profile fraud case linked to the Presidential Goats Pass-on Scheme, in which he is accused of misappropriating funds. He was arrested in 2024 alongside his co-accused, Moses Mpofu.

His initial bail application was denied by the Magistrate's Court in July 2024 due to concerns that he might flee or tamper with witnesses. He then appealed to the High Court, but his appeal was overtaken by events when he and Mpofu were indicted for trial.

In January 2025, Chimombe made another attempt to secure bail through the High Court, but the court upheld the magistrate's ruling, again highlighting the gravity of the charges and the potential for witness interference.

Determined to secure his release, Chimombe escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, but the latest ruling has dashed his hopes of being granted bail.

With his legal options narrowing, Chimombe will now remain in custody as he awaits trial in one of Zimbabwe's most closely watched corruption cases.

Source - The Herald
