Tempers flare at Bulawayo Council Chambers

News / National

by Staff reporter

A crucial feedback meeting on the formation of a water utility for Bulawayo ended in chaos on Thursday as tempers flared among city officials, residents, and civic society representatives. The meeting, held at the Council Chambers, failed to produce any resolutions amid heated exchanges.Tensions escalated following contributions from top council employees, including acting town clerk Dr. Edwin Mzingaye, Engineer Dumani Gwetu, and Habakkuk Trust director Siphatho Ncube. Ncube is part of the technical committee tasked with revising the water utility proposal after consultations with Civic Society Organisations (CSOs).The acting director of water and sanitation, Engineer Kwanele Sibanda, presented a detailed report on the proposed utility, after which residents and stakeholders raised concerns.A resident identified as Mr. Seedat strongly opposed the plan, arguing that the city could efficiently manage its water system if adequately resourced."These people are misdirecting their priorities. When we had dedicated councillors, our water system functioned properly. Now, council employees earn high salaries while service delivery suffers," he said, drawing applause from the audience.Another resident, Mr. Stephen Nkomo, criticized the plan, saying the council should focus on fixing ageing infrastructure rather than creating a new entity."Nearly 50 percent of water is lost due to leaks and ageing pipes. A new utility won't fix that. We should invest in upgrading the existing system," Nkomo argued.Mr. Busani Ncube questioned the council's track record in outsourcing services, citing past failures such as the controversial city parking contract with Tendy Three Investments (TTI).Concerns were also raised about the selection of the Dutch consultancy firm VEI for the project. Ms. Khethiwe Tshuma demanded transparency on how the company was engaged.Bulawayo Residents Association chairperson Mr. Winos Dube inquired whether residents had a say in the project's implementation and if there was a provision to terminate it if it failed.In response, Dr. Mzingaye assured stakeholders they could opt out if the utility did not meet expectations.However, tempers boiled over when Engineer Gwetu dismissed critics, stating, "If you can't see the need for this project, you are not a leader and don't belong here."Ncube of Habakkuk Trust further enraged participants by insinuating that some had been paid to discredit the project. His comments sparked outrage, prompting calls for him to take his seat. Council spokesperson Mrs. Nesisa Mpofu had to step in and apologise before inviting VEI's Zimbabwe project manager, Mr. Robson Manatsa, to speak."There is little trust here, and it's difficult to believe in a management that residents themselves do not trust," said Manatsa.The meeting ended in deadlock, with no resolution on whether Engineer Sibanda's presentation should be adopted or subjected to further consultations with the public.