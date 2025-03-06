Fire guts Mpilo Hospital Kiosk

News / National

by Staff reporter

A fire broke out this afternoon at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, gutting a six-roomed Red Cross structure used as a kiosk. The blaze, caused by an overheated fresh chips fryer, resulted in the destruction of property worth ZiG130 000.Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Mhlangano Moyo, confirmed the incident, stating that the damage was contained within a single room where the chips were being prepared."It is a single-storey structure near the parking area with six rooms, but fortunately, only one room—the one where they prepare fresh chips—was affected," he said.The fryer and part of the ceiling were damaged, but the fire brigade managed to contain the blaze using a single hose reel. No injuries were reported.According to Mr. Moyo, the estimated value of the building is ZiG800 000, and property worth ZiG670 000 was saved. He commended the hospital-based fire team for their swift response, crediting a training programme implemented by the fire brigade."In the past, when fires broke out, there were delays in reporting, and by the time we arrived at the scene, the damage was already extensive. I am pleased with the direction we are taking as a department, where we now have fire teams stationed at strategic points. This will go a long way in saving valuable property, investments, and, indeed, lives," said Mr. Moyo.Authorities have urged businesses and institutions to regularly inspect electrical appliances to prevent similar incidents.