Man stabs neighbour during dispute

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 31-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man is in trouble after he stabbed his neighbour who celebrated his loss in a snooker
match.

Clive Kamudyariwa was sentenced to five years for attempting to kill Innocent Musenha (34) in a snooker match
dispute by a Bindura regional magistrate.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court on November 25 last year at around 11pm the convict lost a snooker
match and the complainant celebrated his loss.

The convict bolted out of the bottle and went on to arm himself with a knife and charged at the complainant
before stabbing him twice on the shoulder.

Musenha was rushed to hospital for treatment while Kamudyariwa was arrested for attempted murder.



Source - Byo24News

