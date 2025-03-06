Man stabs neighbour during dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 31-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man is in trouble after he stabbed his neighbour who celebrated his loss in a snookermatch.Clive Kamudyariwa was sentenced to five years for attempting to kill Innocent Musenha (34) in a snooker matchdispute by a Bindura regional magistrate.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court on November 25 last year at around 11pm the convict lost a snookermatch and the complainant celebrated his loss.The convict bolted out of the bottle and went on to arm himself with a knife and charged at the complainantbefore stabbing him twice on the shoulder.Musenha was rushed to hospital for treatment while Kamudyariwa was arrested for attempted murder.