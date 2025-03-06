News / National
Man stabs neighbour during dispute
A 31-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man is in trouble after he stabbed his neighbour who celebrated his loss in a snooker
match.
Clive Kamudyariwa was sentenced to five years for attempting to kill Innocent Musenha (34) in a snooker match
dispute by a Bindura regional magistrate.
Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court on November 25 last year at around 11pm the convict lost a snooker
match and the complainant celebrated his loss.
The convict bolted out of the bottle and went on to arm himself with a knife and charged at the complainant
before stabbing him twice on the shoulder.
Musenha was rushed to hospital for treatment while Kamudyariwa was arrested for attempted murder.
Source - Byo24News