Teen kills stepfather over $3

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bindura-based 18-year-old man is in trouble after he allegedly murdered his stepfather, whom he accused of stealing his $3.

Felix Murambirira, of Ledbury Farm, Bindura, appeared at the Bindura Regional Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing a murder charge.

He was remanded in custody until March 20.

The state, led by Edward Katsvairo, alleged that on February 18, the teenager accused his stepfather of stealing his $3, which led to a confrontation. During the altercation, Murambirira picked up a wooden log and attacked the now-deceased stepfather on the head. The victim died upon admission to Bindura Hospital.

Source - Byo24News

