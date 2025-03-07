Latest News Editor's Choice


Mutare Museum displays lightning making tools

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Mutare Museum holds many captivating exhibits, but few are as mystifying as the "mheni" or "umbane" (lightning) collection. These objects, reportedly used in the summoning of lightning for retributive justice, were surrendered to the museum by a family in Nyanga in the early 1990s.

Among the collection is a 275ml bottle with a red cap containing ten tied wooden sticks believed to be from the 'mutamba / Umhahli' (Strychnos or Black Monkey Orange tree), a small kudu horn, and two small containers filled with mysterious black and clear liquids. The presence of these artefacts raises profound questions about the intersection of science and African spiritual beliefs regarding lightning.

Arranged as part of the museum's exhibit, these items evoke both interest and unease, as they are believed to be key components in summoning lightning. The combination of organic materials, animal remains, and unknown liquids suggests a deliberate and ritualistic process deeply embedded in African spiritual practices.

Science vs. Traditional Beliefs

Science explains lightning as an electrostatic discharge caused by the build-up and separation of positive and negative electric charges in the atmosphere. When the difference in charge becomes extreme, a sudden surge of energy is released in the form of a lightning bolt, travelling between clouds or from the clouds to the earth. This natural occurrence is influenced by meteorological conditions, such as humidity, atmospheric pressure, and wind patterns.

However, African traditional beliefs, particularly in eastern Zimbabwe, speak of a different kind of lightning—'mheni' or 'umbane'—a form of retributive justice that can be directed at an individual. The Manyika people have a well-known warning: 'Tingoonana maenza' (We shall meet in the rainy season), suggesting that those who have wronged others should be wary of supernatural retribution.

The objects displayed at Mutare Museum are believed to be essential components in this mystical process. Traditionalists and spiritualists claim that certain herbs, bones, and enchanted materials, when combined and activated through ritualistic incantations, can summon lightning upon an intended victim. The mutamba tree, known for its medicinal properties, is thought to be a conduit in this practice, while the kudu horn and mysterious liquids might serve as catalysts or ‘spiritual conductors' to direct the bolt toward a specific person.

Can Humans Control Lightning?

The existence of mheni/umbane in African traditional knowledge poses an interesting paradox when viewed through the lens of science. While meteorologists have developed ways to influence electrical charges using conductors like metal rods, the idea of directing natural lightning to target individuals remains unproven.

Yet, cultural perspectives cannot be easily dismissed. Numerous stories exist of individuals who allegedly fell victim to mheni/umbane after being warned, reinforcing the belief system. Fear of retribution through lightning has historically played a significant role in maintaining moral order in communities, underscoring the power of traditional justice systems.

By displaying these artefacts, Mutare Museum offers a rare opportunity for both academic inquiry and cultural reflection. Visitors are left to ponder whether mheni/umbane is a mere legend or a yet-to-be-explained phenomenon. The collection serves as a bridge between scientific reasoning and the deeply rooted African worldview that acknowledges forces beyond human comprehension.

Whether one chooses to believe in the power of mheni/umbane or attribute lightning strikes to purely natural causes, the mystery remains a testament to the richness of African cultural narratives. Mutare Museum's collection invites further exploration into the confluence of traditional beliefs and scientific understanding, ensuring that the legacy of mheni/umbane continues to spark curiosity for generations to come.

Source - The ManicaPost
More on: #Mutare, #Mheni, #Umbane

