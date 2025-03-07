Chinamasa's stolen car recovered

News / National

by Staff reporter

A brand new Mazda BT-50 double cab vehicle stolen from ZANU-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa's farm in Headlands, has been recovered dumped in Murehwa and is now in police custody.The top politician's wife, Mrs. Monica Chinamasa, expressed relief and gratitude to The Manica Post for publicizing the matter, which played a crucial role in the vehicle's recovery."Our car was found dumped in Murehwa yesterday, but I am not aware of the exact place. My driver and police officers from Rusape are now on their way to collect it from Murehwa Police. I am really relieved. I would like to thank The Manica Post for the publicity which helped a lot in the vehicle recovery. Many people reached out to us, promising to help us in finding the car. That was effective and powerful publicity. You did well, and I would like to thank you," said Mrs. Chinamasa.The theft occurred on February 9, 2025, when four armed robbers descended on Tsukumai Farm in Headlands, subduing the security guard and farm manager before escaping with the Mazda BT-50, a gun, kitchen knives, and groceries. Fortunately, the Chinamasa family was not present during the attack.Law enforcement authorities are continuing with investigations to apprehend the suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the vehicle's abandonment in Murehwa. Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the capture of the culprits to come forward.The recovery of the stolen vehicle highlights the impact of media coverage in assisting crime investigations and mobilizing public support in tracking down stolen property. Authorities remain vigilant in ensuring justice is served and that the perpetrators are brought to book.