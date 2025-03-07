Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga, Mohadi continue absconding Parliament

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Deputy President of Senate, Michael Nyambuya, has expressed disappointment over the persistent absence of the country's two vice presidents and Cabinet ministers during crucial parliamentary Question-and-Answer (Q&A) sessions. The trend has been described as "sad" as it deprives citizens of vital updates on government policies, programs, and projects.

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has previously criticized this behavior, warning that punitive measures would be taken against officials who continuously miss these important sessions.

On Thursday, Hon. Nyambuya noted with dismay the absence of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Vice President Kembo Mohadi, alongside a significant number of Cabinet ministers and their deputies.

"Today is Thursday, and following the Standing Orders, we start with Questions Without Notice. As usual, I have a very long list of apologies, sadly," said Nyambuya before proceeding to list the absentee officials.

Among those absent were Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training Tinoda Machakaire, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona. Several deputy ministers were also absent, further frustrating the Senate's ability to conduct meaningful discussions.

Only three ministers—Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo, Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Ostallos Marupi, and Deputy Minister of ICT Dingumuzi Phuti—were present.

Hon. Nyambuya expressed concern over the lack of commitment by senior officials. "Can we then start with those ministers who are present and hopefully, we will be joined by other ministers as we progress?" he remarked.

The repeated absences have angered Speaker Mudenda, who recently stated that many Cabinet ministers falsely claim to be on national duty to evade parliamentary responsibilities. He has urged for investigations into such excuses, emphasizing that the public deserves accountability.

The Q&A session is a key parliamentary function where ministers respond to MPs' questions on governance matters, ensuring transparency and accountability. However, in recent years, the absence of vice presidents and ministers has severely limited this process, leaving citizens without critical information on government operations.

The issue has persisted across successive parliamentary sessions, with Mudenda previously threatening to escalate the matter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The President himself has warned ministers against absenteeism, particularly from his weekly Cabinet meetings. During his final 2024 Cabinet session on December 17, he directed the Chief Secretary to enforce strict attendance monitoring in 2025, warning that non-compliance would have severe consequences.

The growing concerns over ministerial absenteeism highlight the urgent need for accountability and commitment among top government officials, ensuring that citizens receive the information they rightfully deserve.

Source - NewZimbabwe

