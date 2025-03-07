Zanu-PF crafts digital media policy to rein in rogue members

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's ruling party, Zanu-PF, is in the process of formulating a digital media policy aimed at curbing internal discord and controlling the use of social media among its members and affiliates. The proposed policy was submitted to the Politburo on Wednesday for consideration, as the party grapples with concerns over the misuse of digital platforms to sow division.Speaking at a recent press conference held at the Zanu-PF headquarters, the party's secretary for legal affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, expressed concern over the disruptive use of social media by party members. He noted that certain individuals were leveraging digital platforms to undermine fellow party leaders and create instability within Zanu-PF."The national political commissar is chairing a committee to develop a Zanu-PF social media management policy. We have observed that the party has suffered significant harm from activities on social media," said Chinamasa. "What we do not approve of is a Zanu-PF cadre, from the cell level right up to the president, using social media to criticise colleagues. There are proper channels for addressing grievances. We are hopeful that this social media policy will help instill order, discipline, and unity within the party."Zanu-PF has struggled to rein in its members and affiliated groups, some of which were originally formed to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa but have since been implicated in fueling factionalism. One such affiliate, Varakashi for ED, recently came under scrutiny after it publicly criticised Chinamasa for warning members against bringing the party into disrepute.Despite their initial role in countering opposition narratives online, some Zanu-PF affiliates have reflected growing divisions within the party, with members divided between backing Mnangagwa and supporting his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely viewed as a key figure in the party's succession battles.Chinamasa warned that once the digital media policy is approved, the party will take decisive action against any members using social media to stir divisions. He revealed that Zanu-PF has acquired technology capable of identifying individuals behind anonymous or fake accounts."The party is going to put its foot down on issues related to WhatsApp exchanges. We have developed technology to detect ghost accounts. Many people have been masquerading under false identities. This time, we will be able to expose those responsible for these activities," he said.Zanu-PF has already taken disciplinary action against several members accused of using social media to spread divisive messages. Recent suspensions and purges within the party have been linked to online activities that contradict the party's directives and President Mnangagwa's stance against continued re-election debates. With the looming approval of the digital media policy, stricter measures are expected to further control internal party discourse on social media platforms.