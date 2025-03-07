Mighty Warriors striker signs contract with Polish club

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean international striker Ruvimbo Mucherera has completed a move to Polish side Energa Stomilanki Olsztyn following her first international debut for the Mighty Warriors last month.The 28-year-old forward joins Olsztyn after leaving Israeli club Maccabi Haddera, where she spent over two seasons. Her latest transfer marks another milestone in her globetrotting football career.Announcing her signing, Olsztyn expressed excitement over Mucherera's arrival. "Ruvimbo Mucherera is a footballer for Stomilanek. Ruvimbo signed a contract with our club. Ru is a Zimbabwean national team player who holds an American passport. She is an offensive player. Ru, welcome to Stomilanki, we are glad you have joined us," the club said in a statement.Mucherera brings a wealth of experience to the Polish side, having played for clubs across different continents. Her previous stints include FS Damiense in Portugal, Gintra in Lithuania, and San Diego Wave in the United States.Last month, she impressed on her debut for the Mighty Warriors, further cementing her reputation as a key player in Zimbabwean women's football. Additionally, Mucherera holds the distinction of being the only Zimbabwean female footballer to have featured in the prestigious UEFA Women's Champions League.Her move to Olsztyn is expected to boost her career while also raising Zimbabwe's profile in European women's football. Fans will be eager to see how she performs in the Polish league as she continues to make history for Zimbabwean football.