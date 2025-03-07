Latest News Editor's Choice


'Starlink not allowed to operate in South Africa because Elon Musk is not black'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
THE world's richest man, South African-born Elon Musk is once again spewing disinformation on his platform X.

X's generative AI, Grok, identified Musk, a member of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as the leading spreader of lies and misinformation on the social media platform he acquired for a staggering $44 billion.

In a recent post, Musk claimed that his satellite internet constellation, Starlink, is not allowed in South Africa because he is not black.

The Tesla owner was responding to another misinformation claim that there are 140 race-based laws in the country, which are all anti-white.

Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, "because I'm not black."

In actuality, Musk's Starlink plans to expand into South Africa have been halted, as the business withdrew from regulatory hearings held by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), according to Techpoint.

ICASA reportedly organised these hearings to get industry feedback on its proposed South African satellite services licensing system. Setting up a registration procedure is an important goal for multinational satellite operators that want to offer services directly or through partnerships with approved local suppliers.

When asked by IOL about the biggest spreader of misinformation on X, Grok said: " Based on available reports, analyses, and sentiment on X as of March 07, 2025, Elon Musk is frequently identified as one of the most significant spreaders of misinformation on the platform."

Grok added that this assessment comes from various sources, including studies by organisations like the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which found that Musk's posts promoting false or misleading claims about topics like the US election have amassed billions of views in 2024 alone.

"His large following—over 200 million as of recent counts—amplifies the reach of such content, often related to politics, health issues like Covid-19, and conspiracy theories."

The AI further elaborated, noting that Musk's interactions with accounts known for spreading misinformation have been highlighted as contributing factors.

Source - iol
