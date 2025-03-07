Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt raises awareness on new marriage law

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Law Development Commission under the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has expressed concern over limited access to legal information in communities, leading to widespread misinformation and confusion.

Deputy chairperson Rex Shana made the remarks during a public legal awareness campaign on the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:17) in Kariba today. He emphasized the commission's commitment to increasing public understanding of the country's laws but acknowledged that resource constraints have made outreach efforts difficult.

"The Law Development Commission is committed to increasing public awareness of our laws," Shana stated. "However, due to resource constraints, outreach programmes such as this one remain limited. This makes your participation here today even more important. We urge you to take this knowledge back to your communities and share it widely."

The Marriages Act, which was promulgated in 2004, has been the subject of numerous misconceptions. The campaign aims to clarify key provisions, including those related to customary and civil marriages, marriage registration, the legal age of consent, and polygamy.

Shana explained that the law recognizes customary marriages governed by traditional laws and customs, but for legal recognition, they must be registered with the Registrar of Marriages. He also stressed that the Act sets the minimum age of consent at 18 years and that polygamous marriages are allowed only under certain conditions.

"The Marriages Act is a comprehensive piece of legislation that aims to protect the rights of all parties involved in a marriage," he said. "However, we have noted that there are still many misconceptions and misunderstandings about the Act's provisions. This campaign aims to address these issues and promote a better understanding of the law."

The Kariba awareness event attracted significant community participation, with attendees engaging in discussions and raising questions about the Act. Raimore Zvoushe, deputy director of the Law Development Commission, underscored the importance of marriage registration, stating that it provides legal protection and helps prevent disputes.

"It is crucial for couples to register their marriages to ensure their union is legally recognized and protected," Zvoushe said. "Registration provides a secure record of the marriage and helps prevent disputes and complications in the future."

The campaign is part of broader efforts by the Law Development Commission to enhance legal awareness and empower communities with accurate information. By ensuring people understand their rights and obligations under the law, the commission hopes to curb misinformation and promote informed decision-making in matters related to marriage and family life.

Source - newsday
More on: #Marriage, #Law, #Ring

