Blessed Mhlanga appeals for bail at High Court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Heart & Soul TV (HStv) head of news Blessed Mhlanga has launched an appeal for bail at the High Court after being denied freedom by a Harare magistrate last week. Mhlanga was arrested on February 24 on charges of inciting violence after covering press conferences by expelled Zanu-PF central committee member Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of corruption, incompetence, and misgovernance.His initial bail application was rejected by magistrate Farai Gwitima, who ruled that Mhlanga could potentially interfere with witnesses. However, his legal team, led by Chris Mhike of Atherstone & Cook, has challenged the ruling, arguing that there is no legal basis for his continued detention.In the appeal, Mhike contended that the magistrate erred by assuming Mhlanga's senior position as a political reporter meant he could influence witnesses, despite the prosecution failing to identify any specific witness. He also argued that consenting to remand does not equate to an admission of guilt and that the magistrate ignored Mhlanga's denial of the charges during bail proceedings."In particular, the court a quo [lower court] misdirected itself in concluding that appellant would interfere with witnesses simply because he is a senior political reporter whose perceived juniors are potential witnesses [even though not a single actual or potential witness was identified by the State]," Mhike stated."Further, by concluding that the release of the applicant will likely disturb public order or undermine public peace or security, the magistrate grossly erred because he descended into the arena," he added.Mhlanga's legal troubles began after HStv aired press conferences by Geza on January 27 and February 11. During these events, Geza, a former liberation war fighter and senior Zanu-PF figure, criticized Mnangagwa's leadership and called for a nationwide shutdown to push for his resignation.Mhlanga has been charged with two counts of contravening Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which relates to transmitting data messages that incite violence or damage to property. His arrest has sparked outrage from media organizations and press freedom advocates worldwide.The Media Alliance of Zimbabwe condemned the arrest as "an act of cowardice, unacceptable in a democracy that permits the practice of journalism as a constitutional right to free expression." The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) also called for Mhlanga's immediate and unconditional release, emphasizing that "freedom of expression and media freedom are fundamental rights that enhance democracy and must be respected everywhere."As the High Court prepares to hear the appeal, Mhlanga remains in detention, with press freedom groups closely monitoring the case, fearing it could set a dangerous precedent for journalists operating in Zimbabwe.