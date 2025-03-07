Zimbabwe govt accountant arrested in alleged medical funds scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Dorothy Mauchaza, an Assistant Accountant at the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, on charges of criminal abuse of duty.Mauchaza is accused of unlawfully issuing an Assisted Medical Treatment Order (AMTO) to cover hospital bills amounting to ZiG 16,253 for Robson Chisango, a patient admitted to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare.According to ZACC communications manager Simiso Mlevu, Mauchaza allegedly colluded with Phillip Sofirinyoto, an employee at the hospital, to fraudulently process the AMTO. The treatment order, which was billed to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, covered Chisango's medical expenses from December 10 to December 17, 2024.AMTOs are a government initiative under the Department of Social Welfare, designed to assist individuals who cannot afford medical treatment in public hospitals. However, ZACC alleges that Mauchaza and Sofirinyoto manipulated the system for personal gain.Following her court appearance, Mauchaza was remanded out of custody, with the case set to resume on March 13, 2025.ZACC has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling corruption in public institutions and warned that those abusing state resources will be held accountable. The case has raised fresh concerns over the misuse of public funds, particularly in welfare programs meant to support vulnerable citizens.Authorities have urged members of the public to report any suspected corruption to help safeguard government resources.