Man sets ex-wife's home on fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 50-year-old man from Mutare, Zvenyika Gomo, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted murder and criminal damage after setting his ex-wife's home on fire in June 2024.On the night of 9 June 2024, Gomo broke into the house of his former spouse, where his unsuspecting stepdaughters were peacefully asleep. He doused their bedroom in petrol and, with a deliberate strike of a match, ignited the flames, setting the house ablaze before fleeing the scene.Luckily, the girls managed to escape the raging inferno. In a heroic effort, quick-thinking neighbours rushed to the scene and aided the girls in escaping while also helping to extinguish the fire.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) released a statement on X, detailing the damage caused by the fire: "The blaze destroyed property worth US$4,500 and US$1,500 in cash."After a lengthy trial, Gomo was sentenced to 16 years in prison, with 4 years suspended. This means he will serve 12 years behind bars for his reckless and life-threatening actions.The case has once again highlighted the growing concerns around domestic violence and the lengths some individuals may go to in acts of revenge. Gomo's sentence has been met with mixed reactions, with some expressing relief at the justice served, while others continue to push for more rigorous measures to protect families from such acts of violence.