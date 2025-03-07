Mabhikwa family names 9-year-old as heir, appoints aunt as Regent Chief

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a moving tradition of succession, the Mabhikwa family has named nine-year-old Wayne Makhosemvelo Khumalo as the rightful heir to the late Chief Mabhikwa's throne, following the tragic passing of his father, Vusumuzi Khumalo, in May 2022. The young heir will not fully assume his duties until he comes of age at 18, but until then, his aunt, Zanele Khumalo, has been appointed as regent, ensuring leadership and continuity for the community.The untimely death of Chief Mabhikwa, who was just 28 years old, left a void in the leadership of the Mabhikwa clan and the surrounding community. After his passing in a road accident, John Khumalo temporarily stepped in as acting Chief while the family deliberated on the future.This year, the family's decision to nominate Vusumuzi Khumalo's eldest son for the role of Chief was presented to the Matabeleland North Provincial Council of Chiefs. After due process, the nomination was forwarded to the National Council of Chiefs, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially endorsed the appointment.Zanele Khumalo, the appointed regent, spoke to Saturday Chronicle about the weight of her new responsibility. At 35 years old, Zanele has left her job in South Africa to serve her family and community. "I'm the eldest child of the late Chief Mabhikwa (Nicholas Khumalo), and Vusumuzi was my younger brother. I have been appointed regent chief to stand in for Vusumuzi's son, who has been chosen as Chief Mabhikwa," she explained.As the first female regent in the clan's history, Zanele's appointment has sparked mixed reactions within the community. Some members welcome the change, while others are more sceptical of a woman assuming such a significant leadership role."This is not going to be easy. I will be working with a diverse group, unlike before when I was focused solely on my own affairs. I will do my best, but I am aware of the challenges. Most community members are happy about my appointment, although some remain sceptical," she said. "However, I am confident that I will fulfil my role effectively. The presence of female chiefs in the country proves that we are capable of leading."Regent Chief Mabhikwa also emphasized the importance of supporting women, particularly through empowerment projects, as they are the backbone of many families. "I want to address unemployment and contribute to our community's development. We will soon be conducting Gukurahundi hearings, which is a sensitive topic, and we hope the hearings will not lead to divisions."She expressed her intent to continue her late brother's developmental work, particularly in addressing the community's water challenges and increasing the representation of women in leadership roles within the traditional structures.Matabeleland North Provincial Council of Chiefs chairperson, Chief Siansali, confirmed that Zanele's appointment aligns with established practices within the traditional leadership institution."This is not a new practice in our institution. We have had a regent for Chief Dakamela, who was also an aunt. So, this is within the bounds of established practice," Chief Siansali explained. He also clarified that the family's nomination was in accordance with traditional procedures. "The necessary paperwork has been processed, and the President has appointed the next Chief Mabhikwa, who is the son of the late Chief Vusumuzi Khumalo. However, due to his age, he cannot assume office until he is 18 years or older."As the Mabhikwa family embraces this significant moment of transition, Regent Chief Zanele Khumalo prepares to lead with strength and vision, upholding the legacy of her late brother and guiding the community through these uncertain times.