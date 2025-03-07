Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mabhikwa family names 9-year-old as heir, appoints aunt as Regent Chief

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a moving tradition of succession, the Mabhikwa family has named nine-year-old Wayne Makhosemvelo Khumalo as the rightful heir to the late Chief Mabhikwa's throne, following the tragic passing of his father, Vusumuzi Khumalo, in May 2022. The young heir will not fully assume his duties until he comes of age at 18, but until then, his aunt, Zanele Khumalo, has been appointed as regent, ensuring leadership and continuity for the community.

The untimely death of Chief Mabhikwa, who was just 28 years old, left a void in the leadership of the Mabhikwa clan and the surrounding community. After his passing in a road accident, John Khumalo temporarily stepped in as acting Chief while the family deliberated on the future.

This year, the family's decision to nominate Vusumuzi Khumalo's eldest son for the role of Chief was presented to the Matabeleland North Provincial Council of Chiefs. After due process, the nomination was forwarded to the National Council of Chiefs, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially endorsed the appointment.

Zanele Khumalo, the appointed regent, spoke to Saturday Chronicle about the weight of her new responsibility. At 35 years old, Zanele has left her job in South Africa to serve her family and community. "I'm the eldest child of the late Chief Mabhikwa (Nicholas Khumalo), and Vusumuzi was my younger brother. I have been appointed regent chief to stand in for Vusumuzi's son, who has been chosen as Chief Mabhikwa," she explained.

As the first female regent in the clan's history, Zanele's appointment has sparked mixed reactions within the community. Some members welcome the change, while others are more sceptical of a woman assuming such a significant leadership role.

"This is not going to be easy. I will be working with a diverse group, unlike before when I was focused solely on my own affairs. I will do my best, but I am aware of the challenges. Most community members are happy about my appointment, although some remain sceptical," she said. "However, I am confident that I will fulfil my role effectively. The presence of female chiefs in the country proves that we are capable of leading."

Regent Chief Mabhikwa also emphasized the importance of supporting women, particularly through empowerment projects, as they are the backbone of many families. "I want to address unemployment and contribute to our community's development. We will soon be conducting Gukurahundi hearings, which is a sensitive topic, and we hope the hearings will not lead to divisions."

She expressed her intent to continue her late brother's developmental work, particularly in addressing the community's water challenges and increasing the representation of women in leadership roles within the traditional structures.

Matabeleland North Provincial Council of Chiefs chairperson, Chief Siansali, confirmed that Zanele's appointment aligns with established practices within the traditional leadership institution.

"This is not a new practice in our institution. We have had a regent for Chief Dakamela, who was also an aunt. So, this is within the bounds of established practice," Chief Siansali explained. He also clarified that the family's nomination was in accordance with traditional procedures. "The necessary paperwork has been processed, and the President has appointed the next Chief Mabhikwa, who is the son of the late Chief Vusumuzi Khumalo. However, due to his age, he cannot assume office until he is 18 years or older."

As the Mabhikwa family embraces this significant moment of transition, Regent Chief Zanele Khumalo prepares to lead with strength and vision, upholding the legacy of her late brother and guiding the community through these uncertain times.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Mabhikwa, #Chief, #Son

Comments


Must Read

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

43 mins ago | 17 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

46 mins ago | 34 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Controversy erupts over Zimbabwe Cricket team selections

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga's colourful vernacular reshapes Zimbabwean discourse

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's lavish lobola payment sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe eyes new steel ventures as Ziscosteel's demise remains unresolved

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe hospital rocked by kickback scandal involving nurses and doctors

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Masvingo faces open defecation challenge

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of indecent assault charges amid political controversy

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Fuel fraudster jailed for 20 years

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Man sets ex-wife's home on fire

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe govt accountant arrested in alleged medical funds scam

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Blessed Mhlanga appeals for bail at High Court

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises awareness on new marriage law

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe courts US gas investors

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

'Starlink not allowed to operate in South Africa because Elon Musk is not black'

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mighty Warriors striker signs contract with Polish club

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF crafts digital media policy to rein in rogue members

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi continue absconding Parliament

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chinamasa's stolen car recovered

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mutare Museum displays lightning making tools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Private schools embrace heritage-based education, anti-drugs campaigns

20 hrs ago | 843 Views

Teen kills stepfather over $3

20 hrs ago | 925 Views

Man stabs neighbour during dispute

20 hrs ago | 891 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital Kiosk

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tempers flare at Bulawayo Council Chambers

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chimombe suffers another setback

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

4 arrested over service station robbery in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal shooting of Detective in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 605 Views

Éclat Chimhama & Rumbie: One's hysteria, pacified by man's presence in bed and the other, perceived deprived!

07 Mar 2025 at 16:24hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa Statue Proposal Sparks Outrage: 'A Wasteful and Misguided Idea'

07 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 1248 Views

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

07 Mar 2025 at 14:13hrs | 833 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

07 Mar 2025 at 10:43hrs | 393 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

07 Mar 2025 at 10:41hrs | 733 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

07 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1031 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

07 Mar 2025 at 10:38hrs | 476 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 412 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

07 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1143 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

07 Mar 2025 at 09:49hrs | 40 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

07 Mar 2025 at 09:34hrs | 1428 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

07 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 837 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

07 Mar 2025 at 08:56hrs | 2437 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

07 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

07 Mar 2025 at 08:25hrs | 109 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

07 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 239 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

07 Mar 2025 at 08:05hrs | 199 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

07 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 426 Views