Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel fraudster jailed for 20 years

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The High Court of Zimbabwe, sitting in Harare, has sentenced Tinashe Sibanda to 20 years in prison after convicting him of fraud. In a related ruling, the court ordered the confiscation of assets belonging to Centenary Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd.

Sibanda was found guilty of forging documents to illegally import 4.47 million litres of duty-free diesel between October 2022 and February 2023, a scheme that resulted in an estimated revenue loss of US$2.8 million to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Sibanda misled CMED (Pvt) Ltd by claiming that his company had received government authorization to import duty-free fuel for agricultural purposes. He allegedly submitted counterfeit letters from both the Ministry of Agriculture and ZIMRA, which allowed him to bypass the required duty payments.

The fraudulent operation unraveled in January 2023 when ZIMRA identified discrepancies in the documents and demanded payment from CMED. The ensuing investigation led to a trial where the court imposed a harsh sentence. Although Sibanda received a 20-year prison term, five years were suspended on the condition of good behaviour, effectively reducing his time behind bars to 15 years.

In addition to the prison sentence, Centenary Tobacco Company (Pvt) Ltd has been ordered to pay ZIMRA US$2.1 million. The court also directed the Sheriff to promptly seize company property to ensure recovery of the lost funds.

The National Prosecuting Authority emphasized that the verdict is a clear signal in its ongoing efforts to combat corruption and fraud. "This case serves as a stern warning to anyone engaged in fraudulent activities against the state," an NPA spokesperson said, urging the public to report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

The ruling reinforces Zimbabwe's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, sending a strong message to those who seek to undermine the integrity of government revenue systems.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Fuel, #Fraud, #Jail

Comments


Must Read

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

43 mins ago | 18 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

46 mins ago | 34 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Controversy erupts over Zimbabwe Cricket team selections

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chiwenga's colourful vernacular reshapes Zimbabwean discourse

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's lavish lobola payment sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zimbabwe eyes new steel ventures as Ziscosteel's demise remains unresolved

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe hospital rocked by kickback scandal involving nurses and doctors

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Masvingo faces open defecation challenge

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of indecent assault charges amid political controversy

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mabhikwa family names 9-year-old as heir, appoints aunt as Regent Chief

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man sets ex-wife's home on fire

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe govt accountant arrested in alleged medical funds scam

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Blessed Mhlanga appeals for bail at High Court

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises awareness on new marriage law

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe courts US gas investors

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

'Starlink not allowed to operate in South Africa because Elon Musk is not black'

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mighty Warriors striker signs contract with Polish club

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF crafts digital media policy to rein in rogue members

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi continue absconding Parliament

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chinamasa's stolen car recovered

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mutare Museum displays lightning making tools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Private schools embrace heritage-based education, anti-drugs campaigns

20 hrs ago | 843 Views

Teen kills stepfather over $3

20 hrs ago | 926 Views

Man stabs neighbour during dispute

20 hrs ago | 891 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital Kiosk

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tempers flare at Bulawayo Council Chambers

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chimombe suffers another setback

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

4 arrested over service station robbery in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal shooting of Detective in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 605 Views

Éclat Chimhama & Rumbie: One's hysteria, pacified by man's presence in bed and the other, perceived deprived!

07 Mar 2025 at 16:24hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa Statue Proposal Sparks Outrage: 'A Wasteful and Misguided Idea'

07 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 1250 Views

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

07 Mar 2025 at 14:13hrs | 833 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

07 Mar 2025 at 10:43hrs | 393 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

07 Mar 2025 at 10:41hrs | 733 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

07 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1031 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

07 Mar 2025 at 10:38hrs | 476 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 412 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

07 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1143 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

07 Mar 2025 at 09:49hrs | 40 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

07 Mar 2025 at 09:34hrs | 1428 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

07 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 837 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

07 Mar 2025 at 08:56hrs | 2437 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

07 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

07 Mar 2025 at 08:25hrs | 109 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

07 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 239 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

07 Mar 2025 at 08:05hrs | 199 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

07 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 426 Views