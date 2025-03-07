Zanu-PF MP acquitted of indecent assault charges amid political controversy

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a highly publicized trial at the Marondera Magistrates Court, Mudzi West Member of Parliament, Knowledge Kaitano of ZANU-PF, was acquitted on two counts of indecent assault. The trial, which concluded this week, saw Kaitano cleared of allegations brought by an 18-year-old woman from Mudzi.The charges against the MP arose after the teenager, one of several students receiving financial assistance from Kaitano for her education, accused him of caressing her thigh, touching her shoulder, and kissing her without her consent. The allegations prompted her to file a report, leading to Kaitano's arrest and subsequent court proceedings.Defending the MP was lawyer Mr Kudakwashe Masiyenyama, who argued that the claims were not only unfounded but also politically motivated. During the trial, multiple witnesses provided testimonies; however, Magistrate Ms Tamara Chidindi ultimately found that there was no credible evidence to support the allegations.Inconsistencies in the teenager's account were revealed during cross-examination, particularly concerning the presence of another individual at the scene during the alleged incidents. These discrepancies played a significant role in the court's decision to acquit Kaitano on both counts.In his defence, Kaitano maintained that the allegations were part of a political campaign orchestrated by rivals aiming to tarnish his reputation. With his acquittal, the MP now looks to move past a period of intense public and media scrutiny.The court's decision has been met with mixed reactions, with supporters hailing the verdict as a vindication and critics questioning the process. Nonetheless, the ruling marks the conclusion of a contentious chapter in the MP's political career.