Masvingo faces open defecation challenge

News / National

by Staff reporter

A recent report from the 2022 National Housing Census reveals that 35.1 percent of the population in Masvingo Province still practices open defecation, posing significant health and environmental risks. The practice is most prevalent in the districts of Chiredzi and Mwenezi, with Chiredzi recording a staggering 47 percent incidence.Speaking at a press discussion organized by TellZim News, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa expressed concern over the high prevalence of open defecation. "35.1 percent of the population in Masvingo Province still practices open defecation, posing significant health and environmental risks. The districts of Chiredzi and Mwenezi are most affected with a staggering 47 percent of the population in Chiredzi resorting to open defecation. However, government is working towards improving the situation in the province by the next census," he said.In a related development, Ministry of Health and Child Care Provincial Health Administrator Samson Nyoni, representing Provincial Health Medical Director Dr. Amadeus Shamu, confirmed that despite the sanitation challenges, no cholera cases have been recorded in the province during the current rainy season. "For the record, one confirmed case of cholera is an outbreak but for all the cholera suspects that we tested we did not record any positive case. This means we do not have cholera around those areas from around the end of last year up to now," Nyoni explained.Nyoni also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure across the province. He noted that 104 boreholes have been drilled at health facilities to enhance the accessibility of potable water. "We have had 104 boreholes drilled in the province to augment potable water provision," he stated.These measures come in the wake of Zimbabwe's recent cholera outbreak during 2023/2024, which persisted for 18 months, claiming over 150 lives and confirming more than 1,000 cases. The government's intensified focus on sanitation and water supply is aimed at preventing similar public health crises in the future.As the province works to address its sanitation challenges, authorities remain committed to safeguarding public health and improving environmental conditions for all residents.