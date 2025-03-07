Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Masvingo faces open defecation challenge

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A recent report from the 2022 National Housing Census reveals that 35.1 percent of the population in Masvingo Province still practices open defecation, posing significant health and environmental risks. The practice is most prevalent in the districts of Chiredzi and Mwenezi, with Chiredzi recording a staggering 47 percent incidence.

Speaking at a press discussion organized by TellZim News, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa expressed concern over the high prevalence of open defecation. "35.1 percent of the population in Masvingo Province still practices open defecation, posing significant health and environmental risks. The districts of Chiredzi and Mwenezi are most affected with a staggering 47 percent of the population in Chiredzi resorting to open defecation. However, government is working towards improving the situation in the province by the next census," he said.

In a related development, Ministry of Health and Child Care Provincial Health Administrator Samson Nyoni, representing Provincial Health Medical Director Dr. Amadeus Shamu, confirmed that despite the sanitation challenges, no cholera cases have been recorded in the province during the current rainy season. "For the record, one confirmed case of cholera is an outbreak but for all the cholera suspects that we tested we did not record any positive case. This means we do not have cholera around those areas from around the end of last year up to now," Nyoni explained.

Nyoni also highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure across the province. He noted that 104 boreholes have been drilled at health facilities to enhance the accessibility of potable water. "We have had 104 boreholes drilled in the province to augment potable water provision," he stated.

These measures come in the wake of Zimbabwe's recent cholera outbreak during 2023/2024, which persisted for 18 months, claiming over 150 lives and confirming more than 1,000 cases. The government's intensified focus on sanitation and water supply is aimed at preventing similar public health crises in the future.

As the province works to address its sanitation challenges, authorities remain committed to safeguarding public health and improving environmental conditions for all residents.

Source - TellZim News

Comments


Must Read

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

35 mins ago | 9 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

37 mins ago | 29 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

55 mins ago | 92 Views

Controversy erupts over Zimbabwe Cricket team selections

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga's colourful vernacular reshapes Zimbabwean discourse

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's lavish lobola payment sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe eyes new steel ventures as Ziscosteel's demise remains unresolved

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe hospital rocked by kickback scandal involving nurses and doctors

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of indecent assault charges amid political controversy

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Fuel fraudster jailed for 20 years

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mabhikwa family names 9-year-old as heir, appoints aunt as Regent Chief

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Man sets ex-wife's home on fire

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe govt accountant arrested in alleged medical funds scam

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Blessed Mhlanga appeals for bail at High Court

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises awareness on new marriage law

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe courts US gas investors

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

'Starlink not allowed to operate in South Africa because Elon Musk is not black'

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mighty Warriors striker signs contract with Polish club

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF crafts digital media policy to rein in rogue members

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi continue absconding Parliament

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chinamasa's stolen car recovered

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mutare Museum displays lightning making tools

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Private schools embrace heritage-based education, anti-drugs campaigns

19 hrs ago | 843 Views

Teen kills stepfather over $3

20 hrs ago | 923 Views

Man stabs neighbour during dispute

20 hrs ago | 890 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital Kiosk

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tempers flare at Bulawayo Council Chambers

22 hrs ago | 739 Views

Chimombe suffers another setback

22 hrs ago | 450 Views

4 arrested over service station robbery in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal shooting of Detective in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 602 Views

Éclat Chimhama & Rumbie: One's hysteria, pacified by man's presence in bed and the other, perceived deprived!

07 Mar 2025 at 16:24hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa Statue Proposal Sparks Outrage: 'A Wasteful and Misguided Idea'

07 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 1244 Views

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

07 Mar 2025 at 14:13hrs | 832 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

07 Mar 2025 at 10:43hrs | 391 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

07 Mar 2025 at 10:41hrs | 731 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

07 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1031 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

07 Mar 2025 at 10:38hrs | 475 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 411 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

07 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1140 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

07 Mar 2025 at 09:49hrs | 40 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

07 Mar 2025 at 09:34hrs | 1427 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

07 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 837 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

07 Mar 2025 at 08:56hrs | 2434 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

07 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

07 Mar 2025 at 08:25hrs | 109 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

07 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 239 Views

Mpilo fake doctor trial date

07 Mar 2025 at 08:05hrs | 199 Views

President Putin hits out at wannabe Napoleons

07 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 426 Views