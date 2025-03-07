Latest News Editor's Choice


Wicknell Chivayo's lavish lobola payment sparks debate

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Flamboyant businessman and controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has once again made headlines - this time for his extravagant approach to lobola (bride price) negotiations. Chivayo, known for his deep ties to the ruling elite and lucrative state tenders, paid a staggering US$125,000 in cash for his bride, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, in Marondera today.

In a widely circulated video, Chivayo is heard instructing his munyai (go-between) to inform his in-laws that he does not wish to engage in prolonged negotiations. He initially sent US$50,000 with the go-between and later arrived with an additional US$75,000, demanding a swift transaction - what he termed a “cash-and-carry” approach to marriage.

Beyond the cash payment, Chivayo also gifted the bride's family a large herd of cattle, including five additional cows as a bonus and a purebred bull valued between US$8,000 and US$9,000. The extravagant gesture has drawn both admiration and criticism, with some viewing it as a show of wealth and others questioning the commercialization of traditional marriage rites.



Chivayo's financial clout is largely attributed to his close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa. His business empire thrives on government tenders and contracts, granting him preferential treatment in state payments. Critics argue that he effectively lives off taxpayers, leveraging political connections to amass wealth in a predatory and parasitic manner.

His introduction of Lulu to Mnangagwa before paying lobola further underscores his proximity to power. While some see this as a sign of respect, others perceive it as an unnecessary display of his influence within the corridors of state power.

Chivayo's lavish lobola payment has ignited a heated debate on social media. Some hail his generosity as an example of how successful men should honor their brides' families, while others argue that such extravagant spending distorts the cultural significance of lobola, turning it into a transactional affair rather than a symbolic union of families.

Meanwhile, concerns over his wealth and state contracts continue to fuel controversy. Many Zimbabweans struggling with economic hardships view his flamboyance as a stark reminder of growing inequality and the nexus between political power and economic privilege.

As Chivayo settles into married life, his controversial reputation remains intact, ensuring that his every move - whether in business, politics, or personal affairs - will continue to capture public attention.

Source - online
More on: #Chivayo, #Lobola, #Wife

