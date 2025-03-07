Chiwenga's colourful vernacular reshapes Zimbabwean discourse

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, renowned for his pivotal role in the 2017 military coup that ended President Robert Mugabe's near-four-decade rule, is now making headlines for his vibrant and impactful use of language. His public statements, rich in local vernacular, have struck a chord with Zimbabweans, permeating social media and everyday conversations.At the mention of his name, many recall the fearless former army general who played a critical role in deposing Mugabe - a leader who commanded both respect and fear. Chiwenga's decisive actions in November 2017, when he thwarted an attempted arrest at Harare's Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, marked a turning point in Zimbabwe's political history. Today, while he occupies the country's second most powerful office, his rhetorical style reveals another facet of his public persona - a sharp orator whose memorable phrases have come to define the national conversation.Chiwenga's recent speeches have captivated audiences with their bold language. Speaking at the National Heroes Acre in Harare during the burial of late national hero Justin Mupamhanga earlier this year, the Vice-President took a firm stand against corruption. "Zimbabwe belongs to all of us. We must share its God-given bounty, share its bounty equally so no one - not even the weak, the widowed or the orphaned - are displaced or elbowed out by the strong in a mad rat-race to grab unmerited privileges. Corruption has to end," he declared.He further condemned those who amassed wealth through corrupt means by invoking the term "zvigananda"—a word used during the liberation war to describe opportunists who exploited chaos. "Our Vision 2030 is for all of us, not those that you call mbinga. During the war, we referred to them as zvigananda (leeches): those who grow big tummies through ill-gotten wealth and questionable morals! Pasi nezvigananda [Down with leeches]," he proclaimed. The phrase "Pasi nezvigananda" has since become a rallying cry among Zimbabweans, symbolizing widespread frustration with endemic corruption.Chiwenga's no-nonsense, colloquial rhetoric has resonated with citizens and found a receptive audience on social media. Political analyst Lazarus Sauti observes, "VP Chiwenga is using statements that reflect and are in sync with the political, economic, and social climate in the country. The word ‘zvigananda' is now part of our social discourse." This linguistic impact extends beyond political commentary. His admonishment to illegal forex dealers - delivered in clear, accessible language - has even influenced everyday banter. Phrases like "Regerai vakomana munoremara" have surfaced among Zimbabweans, used both to critique misconduct and to guide personal behavior in informal settings.At a recent rally ahead of the August 2023 elections in the Midlands province, Chiwenga did not shy away from vivid metaphors. He compared opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to lice, stating, "I have heard others here saying down with CCC, let me assure you that there is nothing that it can achieve. You see how we crush lice with a stone - you put it on a flat stone and then flatten it to the extent that even flies will not make a meal out of it."Media expert Mlondolozi Ndlovu commented on the distinctive style, saying, "Chiwenga belongs to the nationalistic movement, the old crop of nationalists. Though a military man, he was trained as a commissar during the war and much of his language is very consistent with the discourses of that era."Chiwenga's language not only mirrors Zimbabwe's complex political and social landscape but also actively shapes it. By reviving terms from the nation's liberation struggle and adapting them to modern challenges, he creates a direct link between the country's past and its present. His phrases have transcended political rhetoric, evolving into cultural markers that encapsulate the public's growing demand for accountability and reform.As Zimbabwe navigates economic hardships and political transformation, Vice-President Chiwenga's colorful rhetoric continues to inspire debate and reflection. Whether lauded for its authenticity or critiqued as populist theatrics, his language undeniably wields power—reminding citizens that words, much like actions, are potent forces in shaping a nation's destiny.