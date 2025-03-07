Latest News Editor's Choice


Controversy erupts over Zimbabwe Cricket team selections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The selection process for Zimbabwe's national cricket team has long been mired in controversy, with accusations of favoritism and a persistent snub of genuinely deserving players. Critics argue that selectors routinely grant repeated opportunities to certain individuals while ignoring others who consistently perform well, leaving the nation's cricket potential untapped.

The latest uproar began in January when an explosive audio clip featuring former player Tendai Chatara circulated on social media. In the recording, Chatara passionately accused selectors - convener David Mutendera and Elton Chigumbura - of nepotism, alleging that bias within the selection process is at the root of Zimbabwe's ongoing struggles on the international stage. Speaking in his native Shona, Chatara asserted that Mutendera "does not care if you are good or not" and decried the quick promotion of players from Chigumbura's academy, such as Newman Nyamhuri and Trevor Gwandu, to bolster the national setup.

Despite issuing a swift apology, attributing his outburst to the influence of alcohol and his personal disappointment at being overlooked, Chatara's comments have fueled widespread debate. Many see his candid revelations as symptomatic of a system where favoritism prevails, often at the expense of merit.

The fallout from the audio leak has cast a long shadow over the national selection process. Numerous players have seen their careers sidelined despite consistently strong performances in domestic competitions. Brian Chari, for instance, was the leading run-scorer in the Logan Cup and even registered a double century, yet he was inexplicably ignored by the selectors. Similarly, Ainsley Ndlovu, who impressed against visiting county sides with a five-wicket haul and substantial batting contributions, found himself left out despite his Logan Cup success.

Fast bowler Ernest Masuku, another standout performer, tops the 2024/25 Pro50 Championship with 14 wickets at an average of 19. Yet, despite his consistency, he has received only limited opportunities, featuring just once for the Zimbabwe "A" squad against Canada. Tinotenda Maposa, despite a promising T20I debut where he claimed a wicket and scored the winning runs, remains on the fringes of selection, having only two Chevrons caps and no appearances during the subsequent Ireland series.

The perceived bias in the selection process has led many to label the current Chevrons squad as "Takashinga" - implying that certain players must work twice as hard to gain recognition. The discrepancies between performances at domestic levels and international call-ups have raised serious questions about whether the selectors have predetermined plans that sideline talented cricketers.

Critics argue that if consistency and hard work were rewarded, players like Masuku and Maposa would have earned regular places in the national team. Instead, the repeated snubs of proven performers and the preferential treatment of others have left a bitter taste among many stakeholders in Zimbabwe cricket.

For Zimbabwe Cricket to grow and reclaim its competitive edge, many believe that a fair and transparent selection process is essential. "Hard work must be rewarded, and nepotism eradicated," say critics, calling for selectors to ensure that all deserving players receive equal opportunities to prove themselves on the international stage.

Efforts to reach David Mutendera for comment on the allegations were unsuccessful, leaving many to wonder if change is on the horizon or if the status quo will persist, to the detriment of Zimbabwe's cricketing future.

As the debate continues, one thing remains clear: the future of Zimbabwe cricket hinges on restoring faith in a system that values merit over favoritism, ensuring that no player's dream is left broken by a process seen as anything but fair.

Source - bmetro

