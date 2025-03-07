Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

News / National

by Staff reporter

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has announced plans to repair and expand the entire stretch of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, which has been in a deteriorating condition for some time.Speaking in the National Assembly last week, Mhona addressed concerns raised by Hwange East legislator Joseph Bonda regarding the government's slow response to the highway's poor state. Bonda, during the session, reminded the minister about the importance of this vital route, which stretches from Victoria Falls to Beitbridge."The minister touched on almost all the roads, but I want to remind him that there is this road from Victoria Falls to Beitbridge, maybe if he had actually touched on it, even if there are some other arrangements that are (there)," Bonda said.In his response, Mhona acknowledged that the issue had been raised before and reassured the house that the road from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls is among the priorities for rehabilitation. He emphasized the importance of this route, especially since it serves as a key corridor for international delegates."My apologies, that route is very important because it accommodates a lot of international delegates," Mhona said. "We have a very important meeting which will be held this year. I spoke focusing in this area in Mashonaland Central but, if I simply sit down without mentioning it, people will say I did not mention it."Mhona further explained that the 760km stretch of road, covering Beitbridge to Bulawayo and then to Victoria Falls, was in urgent need of repairs. He confirmed that a company was already working on the project, with plans to focus on the worst-affected areas, including Hwange to Victoria Falls and Lupane to Bulawayo."We have a company which is going to resume its duties in repairing all those roads," Mhona said, adding that the priority was to address the most severely damaged sections first, while other areas with less damage would receive simpler repairs.The minister also revealed plans to expand the road from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls, ensuring it meets the demands of growing traffic. He highlighted other roads in the pipeline for repairs, including those in Kwekwe, Lupane, Silobela, Nkayi, and the Binga-Cross Dete route, which would eventually link with the road to Bulawayo."Do not despair, I might have omitted some names of places," Mhona assured the house. "Other people from Mashonaland West might want the Binga-Cross Dete road fixed, then we link it with the route to Bulawayo."This development follows increasing concerns from local communities about the state of the country's road network, which has been in need of urgent attention. The government's commitment to repairing and expanding the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is seen as a crucial step in addressing the infrastructure challenges that have long plagued the country.