Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has announced plans to repair and expand the entire stretch of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, which has been in a deteriorating condition for some time.

Speaking in the National Assembly last week, Mhona addressed concerns raised by Hwange East legislator Joseph Bonda regarding the government's slow response to the highway's poor state. Bonda, during the session, reminded the minister about the importance of this vital route, which stretches from Victoria Falls to Beitbridge.

"The minister touched on almost all the roads, but I want to remind him that there is this road from Victoria Falls to Beitbridge, maybe if he had actually touched on it, even if there are some other arrangements that are (there)," Bonda said.

In his response, Mhona acknowledged that the issue had been raised before and reassured the house that the road from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls is among the priorities for rehabilitation. He emphasized the importance of this route, especially since it serves as a key corridor for international delegates.

"My apologies, that route is very important because it accommodates a lot of international delegates," Mhona said. "We have a very important meeting which will be held this year. I spoke focusing in this area in Mashonaland Central but, if I simply sit down without mentioning it, people will say I did not mention it."

Mhona further explained that the 760km stretch of road, covering Beitbridge to Bulawayo and then to Victoria Falls, was in urgent need of repairs. He confirmed that a company was already working on the project, with plans to focus on the worst-affected areas, including Hwange to Victoria Falls and Lupane to Bulawayo.

"We have a company which is going to resume its duties in repairing all those roads," Mhona said, adding that the priority was to address the most severely damaged sections first, while other areas with less damage would receive simpler repairs.

The minister also revealed plans to expand the road from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls, ensuring it meets the demands of growing traffic. He highlighted other roads in the pipeline for repairs, including those in Kwekwe, Lupane, Silobela, Nkayi, and the Binga-Cross Dete route, which would eventually link with the road to Bulawayo.

"Do not despair, I might have omitted some names of places," Mhona assured the house. "Other people from Mashonaland West might want the Binga-Cross Dete road fixed, then we link it with the route to Bulawayo."

This development follows increasing concerns from local communities about the state of the country's road network, which has been in need of urgent attention. The government's commitment to repairing and expanding the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway is seen as a crucial step in addressing the infrastructure challenges that have long plagued the country.

Source - pindula
More on: #Mhona, #Road, #Expand

Comments


Must Read

MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

49 mins ago | 20 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

52 mins ago | 47 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Controversy erupts over Zimbabwe Cricket team selections

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Chiwenga's colourful vernacular reshapes Zimbabwean discourse

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's lavish lobola payment sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe eyes new steel ventures as Ziscosteel's demise remains unresolved

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe hospital rocked by kickback scandal involving nurses and doctors

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Masvingo faces open defecation challenge

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of indecent assault charges amid political controversy

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Fuel fraudster jailed for 20 years

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mabhikwa family names 9-year-old as heir, appoints aunt as Regent Chief

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Man sets ex-wife's home on fire

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt accountant arrested in alleged medical funds scam

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Blessed Mhlanga appeals for bail at High Court

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises awareness on new marriage law

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe courts US gas investors

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

'Starlink not allowed to operate in South Africa because Elon Musk is not black'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mighty Warriors striker signs contract with Polish club

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF crafts digital media policy to rein in rogue members

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi continue absconding Parliament

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chinamasa's stolen car recovered

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mutare Museum displays lightning making tools

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Private schools embrace heritage-based education, anti-drugs campaigns

20 hrs ago | 843 Views

Teen kills stepfather over $3

20 hrs ago | 927 Views

Man stabs neighbour during dispute

20 hrs ago | 892 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital Kiosk

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tempers flare at Bulawayo Council Chambers

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chimombe suffers another setback

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

4 arrested over service station robbery in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 728 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal shooting of Detective in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 605 Views

Éclat Chimhama & Rumbie: One's hysteria, pacified by man's presence in bed and the other, perceived deprived!

07 Mar 2025 at 16:24hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa Statue Proposal Sparks Outrage: 'A Wasteful and Misguided Idea'

07 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 1252 Views

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

07 Mar 2025 at 14:13hrs | 833 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

07 Mar 2025 at 10:43hrs | 393 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

07 Mar 2025 at 10:41hrs | 739 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

07 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1032 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

07 Mar 2025 at 10:38hrs | 476 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 412 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

07 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1145 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

07 Mar 2025 at 09:49hrs | 40 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

07 Mar 2025 at 09:34hrs | 1430 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

07 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 837 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

07 Mar 2025 at 08:56hrs | 2437 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

07 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

07 Mar 2025 at 08:25hrs | 109 Views

Zimbabwe coach targets upset against Nigeria in World Cup qualifier

07 Mar 2025 at 08:08hrs | 239 Views