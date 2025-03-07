Latest News Editor's Choice


MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago
Matabeleland South proportional representation legislator Sibongile Maphosa has strongly criticized the Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, which requires motorists to pay for radio licences when renewing their car licences. Maphosa compared the proposed law to the experience of being infected with HIV, drawing a sharp response during the National Assembly debate.

The controversial Bill, recently passed by the National Assembly, has sparked widespread opposition from some legislators, particularly those in the opposition. During her address on the Bill, Maphosa expressed her concerns about the financial burden it would place on Zimbabweans, highlighting the ongoing difficulties motorists face with existing payment obligations to the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) and insurance companies.

"What we are trying to do here is infecting this ZBC pandemic to ZINARA," Maphosa said during the debate. "When we enact this law, what will happen Madam Chair is that ZINARA already has third-party insurances which we see as useless because they indicate that when you have an accident, you fix your own car, and when you have an accident with someone and you are at fault, that is when the insurance pays."

The legislator went on to explain that the current system has already caused a lack of trust in ZINARA and made people reluctant to pay for insurance. According to her, if the insurance issue had been resolved, the number of people paying for their car licences in December alone would have been much higher.

"In December, 800,000 people paid for their car licences to ZINARA, but only 400,000 paid for radio licences," Maphosa pointed out, adding that the additional burden of radio licence payments would exacerbate the problem.

She further argued that introducing radio licences on top of existing ZINARA fees would compound the financial strain on motorists, likening it to the spread of an illness. "Now, with the burden of ZBC riding on the insurance and on top of ZINARA fees, it means ZINARA has twins like ZBC and the insurance. It is like being infected by HIV. Taking ZBC is like taking ZBC's illness and infecting ZINARA," Maphosa said.

Her comments have sparked a wider debate on the feasibility and fairness of imposing additional fees on motorists, particularly in a country facing economic challenges. Critics argue that the new law will further burden already struggling citizens, while supporters claim it will provide a steady source of revenue for the state broadcaster.

The Broadcasting Services Amendment Bill, which mandates that all vehicle owners pay for radio licences during car licence renewals, is seen by many as a controversial step towards expanding the revenue base of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), but it has failed to win universal support.

Maphosa's bold comparison has added fuel to the fire of the debate, with opponents of the Bill rallying around her stance that the additional costs are unfair and will only further disenfranchise Zimbabweans already grappling with a high cost of living.

Source - pindula
More on: #Radio, #Law, #Zimbabwe

